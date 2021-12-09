Report: Supersonic aircraft manufacturer may be ‘Project Thunderbird’ at Piedmont Triad International Airport

GRENSBORO, NC (WGHP) The Thunderbird Project has a name associated with it.

News & Observer in Raleigh reported on Wednesday that Denver Boom Supersonic is in negotiations to open a facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport. The newspaper said it had confirmed the report through five unidentified government and business sources.

The company would produce a supersonic passenger aircraft that is an upgrade of the old Concorde SST, the newspaper reported. News & Observer said the deal could close in 30 to 90 days.

A Boom spokesman responded to an email question from the WGHP saying, “Boom does not comment on speculation or gossip.”

PTI spokesman Shannon Allen responded with a statement from November when PTI officials said the airport had attracted the interest of a number of airspace companies, which the local economic development community is actively pursuing.

Various political and economic sources in the Triad did not respond immediately.

These are the land areas available at Piedmont Triad International Airport. (PTI.com)

The project has been codenamed “Project Thunderbird” since an economic stimulus bill was passed last week by the General Assembly and signed this week by Governor Roy Cooper to help lure an aircraft manufacturer into 1,000 acres of free in its northern extension. airport property.

The $ 106.75 million in a Job Development Investment Grant was said to be for a high-yield project for an aircraft manufacturer in Guilford County, but officials kept the company name very quiet.

Qualifications for a JDIG, this project would mean about 1700 new jobs and $ 500 million investment, although the bill did not specify those figures. They would make an average of $ 60,000 a year, the bill predicted.

Kevin Baker

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners also discussed the incentives and scheduled a public hearing on Dec. 16 to consider them.

Boom was founded in 2014 by CEO Blake Scholl, a former Groupon executive, and launched its supersonic aircraft XB-1 in October 2020. The company has a contract with United Airlines to provide aircraft.

The company says on its website that it builds aircraft that can fly from Paris to Montreal in 3 hours and 45 minutes instead of 7:15 for commercial aircraft.

We believe in a world where more people can go to more places more often. Sustainable supersonic travel unlocks new opportunities for business relationships, vacation prospects and opportunities for human connection, Scholl said on the Boom website.

The PTI has 1,000 acres at various stages of development on the north side of I-73 that is ready for multiple users.

We have sections from 100 to 200 acres that are ready to go, PTI Executive Director Kevin Baker said on Tuesday. Any project that comes up will depend on where you go and the needs to finalize it.

The plot is connected by a connecting road built along I-73. It needs to be paved, Baker said, and the acquisition of the legislature drives $ 15 million for field work at the airport, $ 35 million for road works through the NC Department of Transportation and $ 56.75 million for the airport. be used for the construction of one or more new hangars.

Baker said a radar tower that was to be moved south near Market Road is almost complete. This has already been funded, he said. It will be done by summer.

The airport is home to about 50 companies, including HondaJet and Cessna, which, as of 2019, had an economic impact of $ 8,641,160,000, based on a report commissioned and published by the NC Department of Transportation.

The report says the PTI employs 30,015 and generates $ 204,727 million in state and local taxes.