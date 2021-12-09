MTV Entertainment Brands International Executive Kelly Bradshaw – The Hollywood Reporter





A new executive is taking responsibility for ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group brands abroad. Kerry Taylor is stepping down as CEO of MTV Entertainment International, with Kelly Bradshaw taking on the new role of vice president. top of MTV Entertainment Brands International. In that role, she will lead MTV Entertainment brands, which include MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and VH1, outside the US. “Longtime partner and friend” Taylor has “after 14 extraordinary years… decided to leave,” said ViacomCBS Networks International president and CEO Raffaele Annecchino in an internal memo taken from THR. “As many of you who have worked with Kerry Taylor can attest, she will miss you greatly as she has made tremendous contributions to our brands and our audience. From her time as general manager of MTV UK to becoming Viacom UK’s first marketing director to her most recent role, Kerry has harnessed our organization’s creative power to connect our brands and content with worldwide audience. On Bradshaw’s expanded role, he wrote: “Kelly has an excellent reputation for advancing the MTV brand and we are confident she will lead the team into the next big MTVE chapter. A longtime MTV vet, Kelly recently served as director of brand and content strategy overseeing the original content strategy on MTVE Group International’s linear, VOD and social channels, developing and maximizing global franchises and building strategies. editorial, achieving the greatest achievement of MTVE Group social performance in 2021. Prior to that, she was the director and brand manager for MTV in the UK, Northern and Eastern Europe, where she managed programming, marketing, VOD, production, talent and music. ” Among other things, Bradshaw commissioned MTV hits in the UK such as Teenage mom in the UK, is also stated in the memorandum. “Under Kelly’s leadership, MTV UK grew nearly 125 percent and delivered its highest share ever.” Memo also praised the outgoing Taylor for her successes in content. “On the content side, Kerry has led her team to create a lot of no. 1 stroke, from receiving e shores worldwide franchise from UK Geordie to Acapulco, to the launch of top rated local versions of Former on the beach AND catfish“, He noted. “She also worked closely with her team to bring to our audience important specialties like those of MTV Generation change: Blacks’s lives matter and Comedy Central’s Drunk History: Black Stories. “Beyond that, MTVE International is also well on its way to recording its second consecutive most social year in history.” Annecchino, who took over the role a year ago, also signaled that some other organizational changes decided since the reunion of Viacom and CBS would be coming soon. “In the coming weeks, (president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group) Chris (McCarthy) will announce the new global content leadership team, which will complete the new structure of our global team,” he wrote.

