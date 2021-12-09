Travel insurance increases as omicron fosters fears of cancellation

This week, health officials identified the first cases of the omicron variant in Florida. What this means for moving forward is still unknown, but it jeopardizes future plans again.

Uncertainty about more coronavirus outbreaks and closures is pushing travelers to buy travel insurance at record rates, according to Megan Moncrief, chief marketing officer at St. Petersburg-based Squaremouth. The travel insurance agency saw sales up 53 percent after the arrival of Omicron.

Concerns about canceled travel plans are higher now, compared to Squaremouth’s 20 percent increase after the delta variant, Moncrief said. Even with the deltas, the travel industry was still quite optimistic as the borders reopened to foreign travelers.

Going on vacation, there was plenty of confidence with lots of open destinations, Moncrief said. Then the new variant shocked everyone a bit.

Moncrief spoke to me Tampa Bay Times regarding passenger concerns and what travel insurance can cover. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How can the omicron variant affect travel plans?

We spoke to many of our clients to assess concerns. They seem to be moving more towards travelers worried about whether they will contract COVID-19 or need to be quarantined. With the variant, we immediately saw three countries closing their borders, one of which is Israel, currently our fourth major international destination, a country very well known in terms of American tourism. We all know that border closures happened last year and caused this huge drop in travel. The passengers had booked trips and then immediately got nervous that the border would be closed again.

How is the omicron variant affecting expectations that international travel would return after the US border reopened to foreign travelers last month?

It’s a kind of waiting and watching model right now. We were seeing a lot of talk about additional restrictions: more negative tests, vaccines and quarantine requirements potentially upon return or even arrival. We have not seen widespread closures as we did in early 2020. But it is still pretty early.

Of course, vacations are a busy travel season. Our sales have increased in terms of insurance, but that does not mean the trip is over. They can only be the most frightened travelers. Or it could mean more people booking trips and consequently booking insurance.

How should travelers prepare if they want to travel abroad now?

There are so many out there and it can be hard to find a site that has the most up-to-date information. We were urging our customers, before booking a travel insurance policy, to find everything you can from their destination, airlines and hotel. Understand what policies are in place, what requirements you have for you, when you should have your test negative, should you be vaccinated at your destination?

Don’t spend more money on a policy than you should on what can already be an expensive trip. Check out a travel insurance policy for any gaps you may have.

What does travel insurance not cover?

The big gap now is closing borders. Travel insurance policies do not have the term border closure or anything related to a border closure included in a standard travel cancellation policy.

Now, there are some that will provide coverage for a government-issued travel warning, such as a level 4 or higher CDC alarm. So this can be potentially useful in this scenario as long as the policy is purchased before that alert is issued.

Unfortunately, before 2020 this was never a major concern. So it will take time for travel insurance providers to adjust their coverage and stick to these new and evolving types of traveler concerns. So if this is your concern no. 1, the border is closed and you can not go, or you are afraid of this new variant, maybe you are at high risk or you are just no longer comfortable traveling anymore, this also will not be covered by a standard insurance policy of travel.

What most policies will cover is COVID-19 contracting, whether it was before or during your trip. There are other types of policies you can buy to get more coverage.

How much has travel insurance changed in the last two years?

We have seen many providers already coming to market with quarantine coverage. There is a focus on in-country travel coverage or on what additional benefits will apply to domestic travelers in 2020. And then many of them have increased or increased the benefit limits for travel delays to cover quarantine.

We were also seeing new providers coming to market with cancellation coverage for whatever reason. As stated, you can cancel for any reason. It was extremely popular last year. Our sales share in these policies went from less than 4 percent to about 30 percent.

Many providers are trying to find ways to cover border closures or airline outages, but that only takes time. Must be approved in each state. Must be appreciated.

What else should travelers know now?

If you have a booked trip, months in advance or even just a month in advance, contact your travel provider and find out your options. The more recently your trip is booked, the more likely you are to have additional benefits that can cover essentially anything that may affect your trip. But if you booked your trip months ago, as most of our travelers were seeing when everyone was pretty confident before Thanksgiving weekend, contact us and see what your options are.

Do not jump in just to buy a travel insurance policy. We do not want you to spend money unless you have the coverage you need.