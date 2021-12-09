International
Religion in the State of Iowa: Bridges International | tidings
Word of mouth is one that many smaller organizations on campus rely on to grow their community, but in an ever-changing and fast-paced world, word of mouth can only go that far. This is a challenge facing Bridges International, an interfaith Christian organization run by international students in the state of Iowa.
Bridges International is a national organization with over 50 branches planted in various colleges across the country that, according to Ryan Jensen, a national advisor and local campus director for Bridges International, aims to elevate and serve international students practically being also a spiritual resource. .
While many Americans may think Bridges International does not apply to them, Jensen said Americans play a big role in the organization.
We truly encourage Americans to partner with us and be part of Bridges International because it is such a wonderful experience for Americans to connect, get to know and spend time with internationals. [students], said Jensen.
According to Fengshuo Peng, an international graduate student in the state of Iowa studying information systems and business analytics, Bridges International has played an important role in his trip to the state of Iowa. This club includes international students, local students and community volunteers.
According to Peng, many American students do not realize how difficult it is for international students to make friends, let alone friends with whom they feel comfortable, respected and safe. However, Peng said Bridges International has helped international students connect not only with their spirituality, but also with a community of other students, both from the US and beyond.
You feel like someone here really cares about you, Peng said.
Jensen echoed Pengs’s feelings.
The reality is that being an international student is really challenging when English is not your native language. [international students experience], said Jensen. We need Americans who really want to be good friends of the international community, so that they can learn.
According to Peng, there are many opportunities through Bridges International for students to engage with the international community. One of these opportunities is weekly coffee, tea and English meetings. These meetings, which take place at 4:30 pm every Friday in the lobby of the Gerdin Business Building, give international students time to practice their English by creating friendships in a safe environment and community of other students.
Another opportunity to get involved with Bridges International comes in the form of hosting meals for international students in American homes.
The family group is just an opportunity for international students to come to an American home, enjoy a meal together, and here are the spiritual resources [come in], said Jensen. We have students who just want to learn more about the Bible.
Jensen said the family group takes place from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every other Saturday. He also mentioned that all Bridges International organizations from all over the country will be at the Baltimore Vision Conference in late December and early January 2022. At the conference, students will have the opportunity to meet new people, make friends new and learn about the Bible together.
Jensen also said that his main goal of being part of Bridges International is to be a blessing to international students.
The thing that my wife and I really enjoy working with international students is that it puts us in a place to be students of culture, students of people, so that we can respect and care for our neighbors by honoring your neighbors, loving your neighbor, Jensen. tha.
More information about Bridges International can be found at their Iowa State student organization YOUR, as well as their own national website and their Facebook page.
