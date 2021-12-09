Cideria of Oregon takes the silver medal in the international competition in Spain

An Oregon cider recently rocked the world of apple cider to the marrow. Son of manThe heartbreaking silver medal victory in Spain’s most prestigious international cider competition serves the world that cider culture in Oregon is growing.

After making Basque-style cider at Cascade Locks since 2018, Jasper Smith measured his progress by entering the 2020 Son of Man Sagardo anniversary Sagardo Forum race held November 18-21 in San Sebastian, Spain. The new wine is the Basque word for cider.

Smiths Sagardo won a silver medal in the Basque natural cider category. Was he surprised by winning a medal in his first competition? We did not expect medals. We were excited to receive honest feedback from people living and breathing in Basque cider, Smith said.

Smith was against world-class competition in Spain. This year the Sagardo Forum attracted over 200 participants from nearly 30 countries, with experienced competitors from Newport, Vermont, to a, Estonia, following the medals. In the Natural Basque Cider category, Smith faced 25 local sagardo Basque producers.

Defeating everyone except one in their autonomy Basque Country the terrain is an impressive achievement. Cider in the Basque Country is more important than water. It is a pillar of culture and identity that helps to make them the first Basque and the second Spanish, Smith said.

The Smiths silver medal reminds you of a summer competition held 41 years ago in Beaune, France. Here a 1975 Pinot Noir The Eyrie Vineyards South Block finished second after Joseph Drouhin Chambolle-Musigny of 1959 with the narrowest margin. That single event put the Willamette Valley on the map. Smith hopes his silver medal will draw similar attention to the Oregon cider scene.

Smith thinks his medal will make it easier for American producers to make cider naturally, without adding any additional ingredients. For American cider producers in general, I think it’s a good omen about where our crop culture is going. Medals in competitions like this help shape the direction of cider culture in the US and hopefully will encourage manufacturers to continue to make honest and spiritual cider, as our counterparts in Europe do, Smith said.

Following the natural approach of Basque cider producers means that Smith crushes Oregon cider apples in the fall, leaves the natural tops to ferment, and then allows the cider to age until it is bottled without the added sulfate next spring. . Receiving this medal is a cherry on top after five years of backward work to create a cider in the image of those we love so much from the Basque Country, Smith said.

While Smith said Spanish cider producers are accustomed to Americans succeeding in the modern or tasteful categories in cider races, they were surprised by an American medal in a more traditional category like natural Basque cider. According to Smith, Americans make up the majority of people who extract cunning, sweet, and heavy-duty cider. No one in Spain makes habanero-cranberry sagardo.

This is why trying a sagardo for the first time can be a bit shocking if you are used to drinking the sweet and savory cider found on grocery store shelves. Instead of taking what Smith describes as a sweet alcohol-pop, a Son of Man sagardo is dry and slightly sour, with a pleasant amount of tropical fruit, acidity and a trace of soil.

With only 6% alcohol by volume, the 2020 Son of Man Sagardo is an easy refreshing treatment. Smith recommends serving it with unsaturated cheese, goca deti in half shell and grilled meat until rarely over a wood fire. It’s also a pretty big value at $ 15 for a 750ml. bottle. Gorgeous image of Basajaun, the forest bask wild man on the label is a great bonus.

Energized by this year’s performance, Smith will return to the Sagardo Forum next November to go for a gold medal. The 2021 harvest is the best cider we have made. I look forward to returning to Spain, Smith said.

For more information, visit sonofman.co or email [email protected]

Michael Alberty writes about wine for The Oregonian / OregonLive. He can be reached at [email protected]. To read more from its coverage, go to oregonlive.com/wine.