New funding from the Department of Education allows WPI to investigate ways to build climate resilience through international business opportunities | tidings

Climate change is an issue facing all parts of the world and the study of its effects and mitigation strategies are critical research topics in WPI. Now the Department of Education (DOE) is supporting this work through a new Title VI grant that aims to identify resilience opportunities that will help address climate change issues in New Zealand. Funding will allow WPI to partner with schools, businesses and organizations in both Massachusetts and New Zealand to work collectively on sustainable solutions.

The two-year grant is awarded to WPI School of Business professor Michael Elmes, who established the WPI Project Center in New Zealand in 2010. “This is a chance for WPI to strengthen its international business education and global relations as they “They belong to the role of the private sector in the efforts for climate resilience and decarbonization”, said Elmes.

Establishing comprehensive partnerships in New Zealand

Although the country is still closed to foreign visitors due to the pandemic, WPI already has strong links with business executives and organizations in New Zealand and Elmes plans to connect remotely with a wide range of partners there, including technologists. , climate change scientists. and business leaders, including business leaders from the Maori community. The involvement of Maori business leaders is particularly influential because, as Elmes says, “as indigenous partners, they have a critical role to play in addressing the challenges of climate resilience and decarbonisation.”

This important role comes to the fore in a key aspect of Maori culture. As many workers and business owners of European descent leave New Zealand to seek opportunities elsewhere, Elmes says Maori business owners usually do not plan to leave the country. And culturally, Maori think long-term, not just looking years or decades ahead, but keeping future generations in mind looking centuries ahead. Elmes says it is a perspective that could be beneficial to the rest of the world as the climate crisis becomes increasingly severe.

Elmes also notes that at the moment most of the US trade with New Zealand is centered around the summer, but the purpose of this grant is to broaden the conversation and expand those trade opportunities. Another aspiration of this endeavor is to reformulate what international business as a whole can achieve. He says he plans to use the grant to stimulate dialogue on global finance and trade, and to “emphasize the crucial moral and ethical role that international business has to play, especially in the context of the global climate crisis”.

Global and local connection

The global-local nature of this grant is underscored by the involvement of the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, which is working with WPI in a collaborative effort to increase business opportunities in Central Massachusetts. Tim Murray, President and CEO of the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, says, “This grant provides opportunities to share best business practices on climate change and sustainability issues, around Worcester, across the state and in New Zealand. . Moreover, there is potential for additional trade between the two nations and tremendous opportunities for American companies to bring their technology and services to New Zealand, while also gaining knowledge on tackling climate change. I look forward to sharing ideas and opportunities between the Worcester area and New Zealand. ”

The links this project is creating between the global and the local highlight a key principle of a WPI education: engaging with the world to solve problems and address challenges both at home and abroad. Mimi Sheller, Dean of the Global School, has agreed to sit on the Advisory Board for this project, bringing her extensive experience and knowledge of global policy and partnerships, as well as Global School resources.

Climate change threats to New Zealand

As an island nation, New Zealand is particularly vulnerable to climate change, with many coastal communities facing an existential threat from rising sea levels. The country also has a large agrarian economy, with agriculture and fishing two of its most important industries, making particularly devastating the loss of land from rising seas and warming ocean temperatures.

“While the potential impacts of climate change in New Zealand are strong, the interest in creating adaptation and resilience there is just as strong – especially in de-carbonization and alternative energy sources,” Elmes said. This interest encourages real action, both by the government and the private sector. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has committed the country to becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and generating all its energy from renewable sources by 2035. Also, in legislation that is the first of its kind in the world , banks, investment firms and insurance companies in New Zealand must report the impacts of their investments on climate change.

“The private sector can play a major role in addressing climate change, and this reality also offers an important opportunity to strengthen international business education,” says Elmes. “This grant will provide WPI students with an opportunity to explore strategies for tackling climate change, building climate resilience, and enhancing decarbonisation efforts in New Zealand through international business relationships.” it’s my job to spark our imagination and our awareness of what is possible. ”

Funding and contributions

The total grant amount is $ 338,927; The DOE will provide $ 163,344, while in-kind contributions from mostly faculty and staff to WPI will make up the balance. These include the involvement of WPI professors Ingrid Shockey from The Global School and Joe Sarkis from The Business School, who will develop and test award-related curriculum materials. Other WPI support will come from Kimberly LeChasseur, Research and Assessment Associate with the Morgan Center for Teaching and Learning at WPI, and Caitlin Keller, teaching designer; Website design and support for Zoom conferences will come from other staff at the Center for Academic Technology.

Supporting organizations include the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Central Massachusetts Consortium of Higher Education, the Massachusetts Office of International Trade and Investment, the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, and the Massachusetts Sustainable Business Network.

Expert database

