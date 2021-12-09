



In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee in consideration of his appointment to become Deputy Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Christopher Grady highlighted the challenges facing the United States and its allies. Adm Grady said competition in today’s extremely complex and dynamic environment means that the United States and its allies face growing challenges to the international order-based order and national security in every field, from seabed to space. In cyberspace, in the air, and on the earth. Strategic competition, he said, involves not only conventional or nuclear threats, but also attacks under the threshold of armed conflict that have changed the character of that competition. “And so now more than ever, global integration is essential. And integrated prevention in those many areas, the use of all elements of national power throughout government and with our allies and partners is absolutely critical,” he said. Grady noted four Department of Defense strengths that give it a competitive edge: 1 America’s incomparable industrial base, resulting in an innovative and open society; 2 Many allies and partners with whom all together are stronger; 3 Service members who are always determined, deadly and almost in a moment; 4 Families that support strength. “I strongly believe that family readiness directly contributes to operational readiness. I have always said that a stronger family means a stronger fleet and after 37 years of service, I can say with conviction that it is thanks to our families and their service. “And their sacrifice. We continue to be the most powerful army the world has ever known.” The Admiral answered questions that focused on a number of different topics, one of which concerned the Joint Claims Oversight Board, which is chaired by the Vice President who reviews and certifies all combat capabilities needed to gain in the field of battle. The JROC is one of the most important organizations in the Pentagon, he said. Decisions made at the JROC are based on threat and risk, informed by disciplined and analytical data, he said, stressing that he will continue that rigorous process if confirmed. The admiral told lawmakers that the department should be deployed to address challenges from China and Russia, particularly with their growing nuclear arsenal and modernization efforts. “We have to have it responsive, flexible and viable [nuclear] “the trio if we’re going to face challenges to nuclear competitors,” he said.

