Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, December 8th





Calgary THE LAST There are 388 new cases of COVID. The total number of active cases in Alberta is 4,140. Prime Minister Kenney says the province’s public health rules for the holidays will be in place soon On Wednesday, the province registered six new cases of the theomicron variant, bringing the provincial total to 17. (Light Transit / Shutterstock) Latest COVID-19 issues: The Alberta government reported on Wednesday: There are 388 new cases with COVID. Total number of active cases in Alberta is 4,140. Alberta Health says there are 373 people with COVID hospital , including 68 in intensive care. The province registered fournewdeaths Wednesday, including a man in his 20s with no known pre-existing conditions.

A total of 3272 The Albertans have died of COVID since the onset of the pandemic.

of COVID since the onset of the pandemic. 330,396 Albertans are considered to have recovered .

Albertans are considered to have . There they are active alarms or explosions in 138 schools.

active alarms or explosions in Speaking at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said Alberta public health rules for the holidays will be in place soon. On Wednesday, the province registered six new cases of the theomicron variant, bringing the provincial total to 17.

Kenney said a meeting Thursday and another week are scheduled to discuss the limitations and status of the virus.

Alberta Health Services posted on Twitter on Wednesday that they are aware of the spread of misinformation that children are being hospitalized at Alberta Children’s Hospital with adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccinations.

AHS said this is untrue and there have been no pediatric hospitalizations regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of Alberta Health, gave a live update about COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon. Omicron was named a disturbing variant by the World Health Organization. Its emergence has prompted the return of border closures, travel restrictions and stricter testing requirements worldwide. Some family members of those diagnosed with the variant have tested positive for COVID-19, but omicron has not been confirmed, Hinshaw said. One family contact recently attended an elementary school in the northern Alberta Health Services area and one attended a high school, Hinshaw said. Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping told a news conference at the University of Calgary on Monday that the province is looking at the option more closely and will see if more action is needed based on Hinshaw advice.

A value of R below 1.0 means that the transmission is no longer increasing. Across the province, value R for November 8 to 28 it was 0.88, with a confidence interval between 0.84 and 0.91.

for November 8 to 28 it was 0.88, with a confidence interval between 0.84 and 0.91. The R value for the Edmonton area is 0.95, and in Calgary, 0.90. In the rest of Alberta the rate is 0.80.

In response to by dropping COVID-19 numbers across the province, the government generally provides live media updates only once a week and otherwise posts daily numbers online. The latest vaccines: Alberta is in the process of expanding access to vaccine boosting injections for all Albertans aged 18 and over, six months after the second dose of the vaccine, starting with selected groups. Open to them 60 years and older starting Monday (December 6). The first groups to qualify for a third dose as of November 8 were people aged 70 and over, First Nations residents, Mtis and Inuit, and front-line health care workers. The province says bookings for all adults over the age of 18 will open early next year.

for all Albertans aged 18 and over, six months after the second dose of the vaccine, starting with selected groups. Since December 7, 71.4 percent of the general population of the province or 75.8 percent of qualified Albertans (ages five and up) have received two doses of a vaccine for COVID-19. Of the total population of the province, 76.9 percent have received at least one dose, or 81.7 percent e (age 5 and up), according to CBC Vaccine Tracker. This compares to 80.5 percent of the general population across Canada who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 75.9 percent from the total number of the population that is fully vaccinated . Among those who qualify, 84.7 percent have taken a dose and 79.8 percent are fully vaccinated. The percentage of qualified people in Alberta who were vaccinated fell on November 26, when children aged five to 11 were added to the population of those who qualified.

Meetings for vaccination of children against COVID-19 started on November 26 between the ages of 5 and 11, falling. They are being delivered to 120 vaccination clinics (except schools). Hinshaw said on Dec. 1 that she had heard of a “disturbing trend” of parents withdrawing consent for all vaccines in schools because they were concerned that their children might receive a COVID-19 vaccine without their knowledge. “I want to be clear that no child will get any vaccine at school without the consent and knowledge of a parent or guardian,” Hinshaw said. Children living in a Reserve of the First Nations may access doses through nursing stations or public health clinics. Regardless of whether they are vaccinated, children aged five to 11 will not be vaccinated Alberta Restriction Exemption Program (See below).

started on November 26 between the ages of 5 and 11, falling. Unvaccinated travelers over 12 years old can not board a plane or train in Canada since 30 November, and a negative test for COVID-19 will no longer serve as a replacement for most people. The Alberta vaccine record now meets the recommended Canadian standard for domestic and international travel .

over 12 years old can not board a plane or train in Canada since 30 November, and a negative test for COVID-19 will no longer serve as a replacement for most people. The Alberta government is now advising everyone between the ages of 12 and 29 to get it Vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech and not Moderna.

and not Moderna. The province said on Nov. 23 that it is now recommending one interval of eight weeks between mRNA vaccines .

. The Alberta government decided restraint program, a system of voluntary vaccine passports, since September. 20 to fight the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19. As of November 15, anyone wishing to enter a business participating in the program must submit proof of vaccination which includes a QR code For those over 18, valid identification matching that record is also required. Operators who qualify for the program, but who choose not to participate, must follow the measures that include capacity constraints and physical distancing. As of November 29, ski hills could act outdoor activities without implementing the program. Masks are still required in enclosed areas. Ski hill operators can implement the program for indoor environments to allow indoor dining and other activities. There is a complete list of restrictions and exceptions on the government website.

a system of voluntary vaccine passports, since September. 20 to fight the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19. The Calgary state emergency city expired on December 2nd. However, the vaccine passport by-law and the face-covering by-law remain in force.

On November 15, the Calgary city council voted unanimously in favor of expanding the city’s mandatory vaccination policy for staff to include citizen members appointed to boards, committees and committees. As of December 1, those who have not been vaccinated are required to continue participating in the rapid testing program on their own time and at their own expense.

to include citizen members appointed to boards, committees and committees. As of December 1, those who have not been vaccinated are required to continue participating in the rapid testing program on their own time and at their own expense. Alberta public sector workers will be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. The policy, approved by the provincial cabinet committee for COVID-19 will affect 25,500 provincial employees, all of whom must submit proof of full vaccination until November 30th.

will be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. The policy, approved by the provincial cabinet committee for COVID-19 will affect 25,500 provincial employees, all of whom must submit proof of full vaccination AHSextended adeadline for staff, medical staff and midwives, students, volunteers and contracted healthcare providers to comply with mandatory immunization policy by 13 December. Latest on surgeries, hospitals, mask bylaws and more: AHS has started to administer a new treatment with monoclonal antibodies which was recently approved by Health Canada, Hinshaw said on Nov. 9. Sotrovimab is a new drug developed for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 who have mild to moderate symptoms. it’s first treatment to be offered to outpatients in Alberta. AHStold CBC News on Monday that so far, has administered Sotrovimaba a total of 34 times.

which was recently approved by Health Canada, Hinshaw said on Nov. 9. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isthe latest detailed regional divisionof active cases, as reported by the province on Wednesday: Calgary Area: 1671.

1671. Edmonton Area: 1202.

1202. North zone: 502.

502. Central area: 497.

497. South area: 263.

263. Unknown:5. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: Report a typo or error | Corrections and clarifications

