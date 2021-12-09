Approved money for new school in Woodstock, Ont., But location still TBA

The provincial government has pledged $ 17.5 million to build a new school in Woodstock, Ont., But it could be years before the doors open for students.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has not yet received the land to build the primary school intended to accommodate 660 students, plus a childcare center for up to 88 infants and toddlers.

The board says it is looking at the north end of Woodstock.

Previous school construction in the area took up to two years to complete after the land was purchased. In the case of London’s Arthur Currie SP, the building was over capacity on opening day.

A consultant’s report released in November painted a picture of many children for the space available in the district. He said the public board will reach maximum capacity by 2023/24.

Wish list for schools

The Woodstock project is part of a more than $ 600 million nationwide investment to support new school and childcare facilities.

“This is great news for students, families and community members in Oxford County,” said Mark Fisher, director of education with TVDSB.

The school board also hopes for funding to build new elementary schools in Lambeth, in the West London Riverband area, plus extras for Eagle Heights PS and Wilberforce PS in Lucan.

The Ministry of Education has approved two news schools for London, one in the south-east suburb of Summerside, scheduled to open in September. A second approved school in north London is supposed to open by 2025/26.