International
Approved money for new school in Woodstock, Ont., But location still TBA
The provincial government has pledged $ 17.5 million to build a new school in Woodstock, Ont., But it could be years before the doors open for students.
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has not yet received the land to build the primary school intended to accommodate 660 students, plus a childcare center for up to 88 infants and toddlers.
The board says it is looking at the north end of Woodstock.
Previous school construction in the area took up to two years to complete after the land was purchased. In the case of London’s Arthur Currie SP, the building was over capacity on opening day.
A consultant’s report released in November painted a picture of many children for the space available in the district. He said the public board will reach maximum capacity by 2023/24.
Wish list for schools
The Woodstock project is part of a more than $ 600 million nationwide investment to support new school and childcare facilities.
“This is great news for students, families and community members in Oxford County,” said Mark Fisher, director of education with TVDSB.
The school board also hopes for funding to build new elementary schools in Lambeth, in the West London Riverband area, plus extras for Eagle Heights PS and Wilberforce PS in Lucan.
The Ministry of Education has approved two news schools for London, one in the south-east suburb of Summerside, scheduled to open in September. A second approved school in north London is supposed to open by 2025/26.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/money-approved-for-new-school-in-woodstock-ont-but-location-still-tba-1.6278352
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]