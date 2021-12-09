Moe stands on the ground amid further criticism of Unified Grassroots phone call

Despite two days of opposition criticism, Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe insists a one-hour phone call with the president of Unified Grassroots last week was the right thing to do.

“We may disagree with the point of view of a number of those individuals on both sides of this conversation from a government perspective, but that should not limit us from engaging and making those calls,” Moe said in a conversation with Nadine on Tuesday. Ness. .

Ness helped start the group, which was embroiled in an unsuccessful court challenge to the Saskatchewan vaccine test mandate in September.

While he declined to “name names,” Moe said more than one MLA and a medical professional asked him to contact Ness, a Saskatoon resident who told Global News he initially contacted MLA Randy Weeks to speak. for the beliefs of her group.

He also said he was unaware of the group’s involvement in the aforementioned order request, which was also approved by Mark Friesen, who has led several protests against public health orders in Saskatchewan.

“There were definitely points where we did not agree and we were quite open about it,” Moe told reporters.

Ness initially sought contact from the prime minister in a YouTube video posted Nov. 27 that garnered more than 20,000 views.

After Ness posted another video in which she talked about the conversation, opposition leader Ryan Meili was debated, initially on Monday.

“I thought it was a strange thing for the prime minister to do,” Meili said in Monday’s questions, noting those like Tristen Durocher, who have been vocal but fruitless in trying to secure a meeting with Moe. .

He also referred to Ness as a “right-wing idiot on YouTube”.

“Then you have this radical extremist group that has been promoting vaccine messages. Suddenly it has a lot of time for them.”

He did not back down from those comments Tuesday, taking more trouble with a ‘Doctor Letter’ posted on the group’s website that he says contains potentially dangerous misinformation.

“There is a whole paper that is full of false medical information that can make people skeptical about getting vaccines,” he said.

“There is a big difference between empathy with those who have questions and are concerned and encouraging those who are spreading misinformation. This is where the border is set. “

Speaking to Global News later Tuesday afternoon, Ness paused to represent Unified Grassroots Mail.

She said her group is not anti-vaccine or anti-mask, though she expressed that Unified Grassroots still has no problem with the idea of ​​a vaccination test system.

She said she believes in the effectiveness of approved vaccines and encourages others to get vaccinated if they want to, and said that while she has a medical condition that makes it dangerous to wear a mask, she wears a face shield when out in public. seeking masks. .

“Our organization, we are not anti-wax or anti-mask. We are not an organization that makes mass protests or anything like that. “What we are against is the division and segregation it creates,” she said.

Ness says Unified Grassroots has about “14,000 members”. She says that number comes from a Facebook group with about 9,000 members, about 2,000 people registered for an email subscription and about 3,000 people in a group on Signal.

Ness added that while she has no desire to lead the charge, she has some feelings within the group to turn his membership into a more concrete political movement.

“I know a group that is coming together and I think it will gain a lot of momentum, but it is not official yet,” said Ness, who said she is not planning to use Unified Grassroots to approve any entity that arises.

“It’s not part of the Buffalo Party or any other party. It will be a completely new holiday. The spokesman has not yet been elected. “

Ness said moving forward “our focus is on bringing unity to the province”. She said her group is planning trips with food and clothing.

One epidemiologist, however, says he disputes some points in the aforementioned Unified Grassroots letter.

For example, the introduction to the letter states that “consent obtained under threat and coercion automatically becomes morally, legally and medically invalid, and this renders vaccine mandates contrary to the provision of health care”.

In a written response, Nazeem Muhajarine of the University of Saskatchewan calls the commentary a “misapplication of ethical principles” and points out that there are several other examples of people who must meet a certain condition or consent to perform a task or activity, e.g. how to drive a vehicle.

The letter also states that “Numerous studies confirm that SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in use in Canada do not prevent infection with the Covid-19 virus. They do not even prevent transmission “and cites one or two studies on new infections.

Muhajarine says that “no vaccine 100% prevents infection or transmission, including SCoV2 vaccines”.

“There has never been a claim to 100% prevention. “However, vaccine trials and real-world data have subsequently shown that SCoV2 vaccines are among the most effective vaccines against known respiratory diseases,” he wrote.

“The risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is much higher in the unvaccinated compared to those who are vaccinated – in the order of 20+ times in some population-level data. “Hospitalization risks and deaths are accurate measurements to assess the effectiveness of these vaccines, not the metrics cited here that show the burden on hospitals because of those who are unvaccinated and vaccinated.”

The letter also questions the effectiveness of vaccines, citing a study on the viability of vaccines outside Israel, and says, “Unfortunately, their data show that in Israel most hospitalizations of Covid-19 are in fully vaccinated individuals.” “.

Muhajarine states that “yes, there is a decline in immunity and that is why Israel started administering the third dose to people 60+ in July and 16+ at the end of August.”

“In terms of hospital burden data from Israel, it shows that those who have only two doses versus three doses are four to five times more likely to be hospitalized. “This shows evidence of vaccine promotion and not vaccine ineffectiveness,” he wrote.

“The claim at the outset was that the perpetrators are not against vaccines (in fact, some have been vaccinated) but only oppose PoVs (proof of vaccination). But here and in the following points the claims are all about the efficacy and effectiveness of the vaccine and not the PoVs. This shows a breach of logic at best, intellectual dishonesty and a lack of transparency at worst.

“If there are violations of the rights and freedoms of the Charter, let him be tried in court and not just by making claims and assertions,” he concludes.