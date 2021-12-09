Trustee Jake Skinner resigns from Thames Valley District School Board

Another trustee of the School Board in the Thames Valley District has resigned in the medium term, leaving the remaining politicians to fill two positions to represent a large part of rapidly expanding London.

Jake Skinner has resigned, CBC News has learned. He was first elected in 2014 to represent the city wards 7, 8, 9, 10 and 13, which include the city center as well as the entire western part of the city, stretching from the northernmost peak to the southernmost peak.

Each group of wards on the school board is represented by two caretakers. Joyce Bennett, who represented the same wards as Skinner, announced her resignation in October. Bennett was first elected in 1988.

There is no letter of resignation from Skinner attached to a special public school board meeting scheduled for Wednesday night to determine how to fill the new vacancy.

In a statement sent by the school board, Skinner said he resigned from his post “after careful consideration” and that it has been a pleasure to serve the community.

Administrators recommend using the group of 17 people who applied to fill Bennett’s vacancy to also fill the role of Skinner.

Trustees will vote on this tonight and expect to nominate successful applicants on December 14th. They will represent the wards until November 2022, the next municipal elections.

Previous controversies

“We are looking for a community leader who can defend the issues and concerns of families within the city of London,” said Lori-Ann Pizzolato, chair of the school board, about trying to fill Bennett’s seat.

“Trustees are advocates for public education and represent a vital link between the school board and the constituents we serve.”

Some of those who have applied to fill the vacancies do not live in the city of London. The Thames Valley District School Board also takes over Elgin, Oxford and Middlesex counties.

Skinner had previously been criticized for his role in the lobbying firm Blackridge Strategy during the 2018 municipal elections, and most recently, when he took his family on a trip to North America during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.