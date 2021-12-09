The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom apologizes, the aide resigns, as the scandal over the alleged Christmas holiday intensifies

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday ordered an investigation and said he was “angry” after a video leaked showed senior members of his staff joking about holding a Christmas party that violated the blockade.

The video has fueled allegations that government officials have violated the coronavirus rules they imposed on everyone else.

“I understand and share the anger up and down the country” towards staff members who seem to make blocking rules easy, Johnson said.

“I was also angry when I saw that clip,” he told lawmakers in the House of Commons. “I apologize unreservedly for the insult he has caused up and down the country and I apologize for the impression he gives you.”

For days, the prime minister’s office has been trying to dispel reports that Johnson’s staff held an office party in December 2020 complete with wine, food, games and a festive gift exchange when pandemic regulations banned most social gatherings.

According to numerous British media, the holiday took place on December 18, when restrictions in London banned most indoor gatherings, and the day before Johnson tightened the rules even more, excluding family Christmas celebrations for millions of people .

Allegra Stratton speaks outside her home in north London on Wednesday. Stratton apologized for her behavior and said she had resigned as a government aide. (Jonathan Brady / PA / Associated Press)

The video, recorded on December 22, 2020 and broadcast late Tuesday by ITV broadcaster, shows then-press secretary Allegra Stratton joking about an illegal party at the prime minister’s office on Downing Street.

The recording appears to be a mock press conference, held as a testament to the government’s daily media conferences.

Another assistant, who plays a journalist, says: “I just saw reports on Twitter that there was a Christmas party on Downing Street on Friday night. Do you know those reports?”

As laughter is heard, Stratton, the press secretary, says, “I went home,” and asks colleagues, “What is the answer?” Another voice is heard saying, “It was not a feast, it was cheese and wine.”

'My remarks seemed to bring the rules to light,' the employee says as she resigns: The British Prime Minister's aide resigns tearfully after accusations about the holiday season Allegra Stratton, a former aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, burst into tears as she resigned Wednesday after video showed her joking about a party reported in the prime minister's office on Downing Street during a COVID-19 blockade last year. passed. "I will regret those comments for the rest of my days," she said

“Is the cheese and wine okay? It was a business meeting,” says one Stratton with a laugh.

Addressing the media outside her home on Wednesday, Stratton apologized, saying she “will regret those comments for the rest of my days”.

The Prime Minister’s Office denied that the party was held

For several days, Johnson’s spokesmen have insisted that no celebration has been held and no rules have been violated. But on Wednesday, Johnson said he had ordered Britain’s top civil servant, Simon Case, to investigate. He said anyone found to have broken the rules would be disciplined.

Thousands of people in Britain have been fined since the beginning of 2020 for breaking restrictions by holding illegal rallies. London Metropolitan Police said officers had reviewed the leaked video but would not investigate the alleged party due to a lack of evidence and the department’s policy of not retrospectively investigating violations of coronavirus regulations.

Opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer said the prime minister should be “ashamed”.

A protester holds a placard depicting an image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside the House of Commons in central London on Wednesday. (Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images)

“Millions of people now think the prime minister was taking them for a fool and that they had been lied to. They are right, aren’t they?” Starmer asked Johnson during the prime minister’s weekly question-and-answer session at the House of Commons.

Starmer likened the behavior of the government to that of Queen Elizabeth, who in April sat alone at the funeral of her 73-year-old husband, Prince Philip, because of the rules of physical distance.

“Leadership, sacrifice, is what gives leaders the moral authority to lead,” said the Labor leader. “Does the Prime Minister think he has the moral authority to lead and to urge the British people to abide by the rules?”

Meanwhile, Ian Blackford, from the Scottish National Party, called for Johnson to resign.

The controversy follows high-profile COVID releases

The Christmas party’s allegations are the latest in a string of violations of the rules and ethics that are sparking resentment against Johnson’s Conservative government, and even among some of the party’s lawmakers.

Last year, Johnson resisted pressure to fire his then-assistant, Dominic Cummings, after traveling across England to his parents’ home while he contracted COVID-19, in violation of a nationwide “stay at home” order. . Cummings has since left the government.

In June, Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned after a leaked video showed him kissing an aide in a government office while the two were married to other people, at a time when restrictions barred hugs and other physical contact with people outside someone’s house.

Dr. Saleyha Ahsan, of the COVID-19 Beeaved Families for Justice group, said the Christmas Eve allegations were a “bullet in the chest” of families who lost loved ones during the pandemic. Many have been banned from visiting seriously ill or dying relatives in hospitals.

Ahsan said it was “an example of how the government has run this from the beginning: A rule for them, and the rest of us have to abide by different rules.”

With more than 145,000 COVID-19-related deaths, Britain has the second highest number of pandemic deaths in Europe after Russia.

The limitations of ‘Plan B’ were announced

Johnson’s government lifted almost all restrictions in July, but on Wednesday changed course and promoted its “Plan B” for England by ordering face masks to be worn indoors, seeking evidence of vaccination or a negative test for getting into nightclubs and asking people to work from home if they can.

Some lawmakers worried that the “party”‘s claims would undermine public respect for the measures. But Johnson said he was confident people would do the right thing.

“I think the British public can see the vital importance of the medical information we are providing, and they can see the need to take it to heart and act on it,” he told a news conference.