Eleven villagers shot and burned alive by Myanmar soldiers, reports say | Myanmar
Myanmar soldiers gathered and killed 11 people in a village, shooting and then setting them on fire, according to people in the area and local media reports.
Photos and a video allegedly showing burnt corpses in Don Taw village in Myanmars’s Sagaing region in the northwest circulated on Tuesday as anger spread on social media.
The footage is said to have been taken shortly after the men were shot and burned, with some of the victims reportedly still alive when they were burned. The area has seen fierce fighting between junta forces and militia set up by opponents of military rule since the February 1 coup.
Stephane Dujarric, a UN spokesman, expressed deep concern over reports of the horrific killing of 11 people and strongly condemned such violence, saying credible reports show five children were among those killed.
The material or claims about how 11 died could not be independently verified. An account given to the Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched the descriptions of the incident broadcast by Myanmar independent media.
A volunteer relief worker in the area, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters by telephone that troops had entered Don Taw village early Tuesday and the victims were killed around 11:00 p.m.
The bodies were simply brutally killing anyone they could find, the volunteer said, citing witness accounts. The volunteer helped people who had fled Don Taw and other nearby villages and said it was unclear whether the victims were members of the militia or civilians.
Another witness who spoke to the AP confirmed this confession, saying that about 50 bodies marched in the village of Don Taw around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, capturing anyone who failed to escape.
They arrested 11 innocent villagers, said the witness, who described himself as a farmer and activist, and asked to remain anonymous for his safety.
He added that the captured men were not members of the locally organized People’s Defense Force, which sometimes engages the army in combat. He said the captives had their hands tied behind them and were burned.
Myanmar media accounts said the soldiers appeared to have acted in retaliation for an attack earlier that morning by members of the People’s Defense Forces.
Other witnesses quoted in Myanmar media said the victims were members of a security force, although the witness who spoke to the AP described them as members of a less formally organized village defense group.
The alleged Don Taw massacre was condemned by the Myanmar National Unity Underground Government, which has established itself as an opposition to the government-installed government.
On December 7 in the Sagaing region, disgusting scenes reminiscent of the Islamic State terrorist group testified to the military escalation of their acts of terror, said a spokesman for the organization, which uses the name Dr Sasa.
The utter brutality, savagery and cruelty of these acts shows a new depth of debauchery and proves that, despite the claim of relative detonation for the first time in recent months, the junta never had any intention of de-escalating its campaign of violence. .
The junta has not commented on the allegations, which if confirmed would represent the latest atrocity in an increasingly fierce war since the military took power in February and toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
The charges follow Monday’s sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi on charges of inciting and violating coronavirus restrictions and a four-year prison sentence, which was quickly halved. The move by the courts was widely criticized as a further attempt by the country’s military rulers to strip the democratic achievements of recent years.
With the Associated Press and Reuters
