Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tougher restrictions Wednesday to curb the spread of the omicron variant, urging people in England to work from home again and enforce COVID-19 permits for entry to nightclubs and major events.

Johnson said it was time to impose stricter measures to prevent an increase in hospitalizations and deaths as the new coronavirus variant spreads rapidly in the community.

“It has become increasingly clear that the omicron is growing much faster than the previous delta variant and is spreading rapidly around the world,” he said. “The most troubling thing is that there is evidence that the omicron doubling time can actually be between two and three days.”

Johnson said 568 cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed across the UK and “the real number is sure to be much higher”.

He said that while there was still no comprehensive data on how dangerous omicron is, the increase in the hospitalization rate in South Africa, where the variant was first discovered, suggests it has the potential to cause harm.

Scientists at the UK Health and Safety Agency said they expected the omicron variant to become the dominant species in Britain in the next two to four weeks. The agency said so far most of the cases were in London and the south east of England.

Stronger restrictions will buy the government time to impose more enforcement measures. Officials have set a target of providing boosting supplements for all adults by the end of January.

Johnson said starting next Monday, people should work from home if possible. Starting Friday, the legal requirement to wear a face mask will be extended to most indoor public places in England, including cinemas. Next week, having a permit for COVID-19 indicating that a person has had both doses of the vaccine will be mandatory to enter nightclubs and crowded places.

The British government reported another 51,342 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, with 161 other people dying. Overall, Britain has seen over 146,000 deaths in pandemics, the second worst death toll in Europe after Russia.

-From the Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 19:00. at

What is happening all over Canada

What is happening around the world

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 267.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which maintains an online global case database. The reported number of global deaths was more than 5.2 million.

Children stand next to a statue on a crowded street in Madrid on Wednesday as many pedestrians wear masks to protect themselves against COVD-19. (Susana Vera / Reuters)

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that governments need to reassess national responses to COVID-19 and speed up vaccination programs to treat the omicron variant, though it is too early to say how well existing vaccines will protect against it.

The global spread of the variant suggests it could have a major impact on the pandemic, and the time to curb it is now before more omicron patients are hospitalized, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“We call on all countries to increase surveillance, testing and ranking,” he told a news conference. “Any complacency will now cost lives.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as shown above speaking to the press in Bogota, Colombia, in an image captured last month has been isolated after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. (Luisa Gonzalez / Reuters)

Also Wednesday, it was reported that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is being isolated after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. AUN spokesman said Wednesday that Guterres showed no symptoms and tested negative for the virus on Tuesday afternoon.

INEurope, Ile-de-France region of France with the capital Paris in the center said that all hospitals are activating an emergency plan due to the tense situation COVID-19. The plan includes increasing the number of ICU beds and, if necessary, reprogramming treatments to free up capacity.

Meanwhile, European Union health ministers discussed measures to try to stop the spread of the omicron variant, with the Netherlands calling for negative tests for travelers coming from outside the bloc and France calling for tests for those coming from EU countries as well.

Poland and several other countries in Central and Eastern Europe are struggling with their recent increase in coronavirus cases and deaths, while continuing to record much lower vaccinations than in Western Europe.

In Russia, more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 die every day during most of November and for several days in December, and the daily death toll remains above 1,100. Ukraine, which is recording hundreds of virus deaths a day, is emerging from its deadliest period of the pandemic.

A healthcare worker delivers a reinforcing blow against COVID-19 in Warsaw on Tuesday. (Czarek Sokolowski / The Associated Press)

Meanwhile, the mortality rate in Poland, though lower than it was in the spring, recently hit more than 500 deaths a day and has yet to peak. Intensive care units are full and doctors report that more children are seeking hospitalization, including some who passed COVID-19 without symptoms but then suffered a stroke.

The situation has created a dilemma for the Polish government, which has urged citizens to be vaccinated, but is clearly concerned about the alienation of voters who oppose vaccine mandates or any restrictions on economic life.

INAmericas, The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 200 million on Wednesday amid a disappointing rise in the holiday season and hospitalizations that has also hit New England, one of the country’s most vaccinated corners.

Brazil will require unvaccinated travelers entering the country to undergo a five-day quarantine followed by a COVID-19 test after its president said he opposed the use of a vaccine passport.

INAfrica,South Africa reported nearly 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a record since the discovery of the omicron variant and 36 new COVID-related deaths. It was not immediately clear how many of the infections were caused by omicron, given only a fraction of the samples. ranked, but experts believe it is directing the fourth wave of infections in South Africa.

or Weekly epidemiological report published on Tuesday by the WHOsaid that in Middle East, Most of the cases reported last week were in:

Jordan, with 32,108 cases reported.

Iran, with 26,255 reported cases.

Lebanon, with 10,406 reported cases.

INAsia-Pacificregion, South Korea will consider expanding the home treatment of COVID-19 patients, as both new day-to-day infections and severe cases have reached record levels, straining hospital capacity.

-From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 18:00 ET