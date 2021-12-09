The proposal would allow the EU to retaliate against economic pressure





BRUSSELS The European Union on Wednesday proposed new measures that would allow it to punish parties seeking to influence its political policies through economic pressure, such as trade restrictions or a boycott of European products. The European Commission, the executive branch of the bloc, put forward what it called an anti-coercive instrument in connection with what it sees as unfair trade pressure, arguing that new tools were needed because of trade armaments for other purposes. geopolitical. The proposed measures will give the commission broad powers to impose punitive sanctions on individuals, companies and countries. The proposal includes tariffs and quotas; restriction of intellectual property rights; and restricting access to blockchain financial markets, public procurement and EU-funded research programs. Officials said the measures were necessary because the bloc had been the target of economic intimidation in recent years.

The European Union will not hesitate to back down when we are under threat, Valdis Dombrovskis, the bloc’s trade commissioner, told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the bloc will remain committed to defending itself. The measures will also limit the ability of individual member states to veto retaliatory sanctions against third countries, something that has often undermined the unity of the bloc. According to the commission proposal, sanctions can only be blocked by most member states, bypassing the current unanimity requirement. Mr Dombrovskis cited a recent case involving a dispute between Lithuania and China as a case in which Beijing’s actions could clearly be a reason to trigger measures. Lithuania, which is a member of the European Union, has accused Beijing of blocking imports of its products after Lithuanian authorities allowed Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory, to open a representative office in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital. in November.

He added that restricting or threatening to limit gas supplies as a means of influencing EU decision-making could also qualify as a basis for activating measures.

Belarus’s President Alexander G. Lukashenko last month threatened to cut gas supplies to the European Union if the bloc imposed sanctions on his country over a migrant crisis on the border with Poland that EU officials say he has orchestrated. Jonathan Hackenbroich, of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the European Union was also aware of the pressures it faced from the United States when led by President Donald J. Trump. Trump’s experience has been one of the biggest blows in recent years to European thinking, Mr Hackenbroich said, referring to President Trump’s steel and aluminum retaliatory tariffs on some European countries, as well as secondary sanctions that derived from the US. Punitive measures against Iran and Russia. China and Russia are now thought of mainly, Hackenbroich said. But what happened during the Trump years is still on the minds of Europeans. To become law, the proposal must be approved by a majority of member states and by the European Parliament. It is likely to face opposition from several member states, including Sweden and the Czech Republic, which worry that the measures could violate World Trade Organization rules and be disproportionate. Analysts say the measures could increase the geopolitical power of the blocs, but that they carry the risk of escalating trade wars, rather than thwarting them.

The European Union has always stated that it is a strong supporter of multilateralism, so they must be very careful when designing such mechanisms, said Fabian Zuleeg, head of the Brussels-based European Policy Center. But the main thing is that from a European perspective, multilateral institutions are not capable of facing such challenges. So the European Union must find parallel ways to protect its values ​​and interests. One question, said Mr. Zuleeg, is how countries like China or the United States would react to preventive measures by the European Union. If you apply this to a country that is very powerful and has a lot of potential to then impose countermeasures, which are justified from their point of view, then you can quickly get into a very difficult situation that can escalate, he said. France, which will take over the EU presidency in January, said in a statement through its trade ministry that the proposed measures fill a critical gap and would be a step towards less trade policy. Most members of the European Parliament have advocated a safer stance on trade and foreign policy, and some have welcomed the proposal. Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou from the Parliament’s trade committee called it a necessary and important tool to prevent blackmail and unfair practices. Bernd Lange, chairman of Parliament’s trade committee, said it was important to have a broad definition of economic obligation, citing threats from the United States to tax digital companies in France as another example. It is not about a license to kill, he said. This has to do with the possibility of opposing austerity measures. The US Representation in the European Union declined to comment on the proposal.

