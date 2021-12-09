Yusaku Maezawa, the Japanese billionaire, arrives at the space station





Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire and fashion retail mogul, arrived at the International Space Station for a 12-day stay on Wednesday. He is the last privately funded traveler to the orbital laboratory in a year to have seen more tourists make space trips than ever before. Mr. Maezawa, the founder of Zozo, a Japanese online fashion retailer, flew into space from Baikonur, Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. (10:38 a.m. local time) on a Russian Soyuz rocket with Yozo Hirano, a production assistant. will document his journey. Also on board was Alexander Misurkin, a Russian astronaut. The three-person crew anchored at the space station six hours later at 08:40 and boarded the post office around 11:12 p.m. After boarding, the space station crew, now 10 people, gathered in the Russian segment for a short welcome ceremony, where Mr. Maezawa and other visitors spoke in a live video link to family and friends who had been waiting in Baikonur to watch. they arrive at the space station.

Mr. Maezawa, an animated adventure seeker, attracted international attention in 2016 when he spent $ 57.3 million at an auction for a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat. In 2017, he paid $ 110.5 million for another painting by the same artist. In 2018, he expressed his interest in spaceflight at an event at SpaceX headquarters in Southern California, where he teamed up with company founder Elon Musk on stage to announce he would be the first passenger that would embark on SpaceXs Starship, a massive next generation. rocket that will one day transport NASA astronauts to the lunar surface.

That Starship mission, which will orbit the Moon and return, is scheduled for 2023, though it is likely to be delayed. Mr. Maezawa had planned to invite a group of artists for the trip, but then, early last year, he launched a public competition in which women could apply to be his life partner and join him on the journey to the moon, a matchmaking quest that will become a documentary. After the announcement was criticized, he canceled those plans and apologized to the nearly 28,000 women who had applied. Later, he opened a new call for eight people to join him in the mission. Walk to the space station for Mr. He will spend 12 days at the station and Mr. Hirano, who manages the channel of Mr. Maezawas on YouTube, will chronicle the mission from beginning to end. I was blessed with this opportunity and I am really happy to be able to go, Mr. He said he felt like an elementary school student waiting for a school trip. Mr Maezawa, who offered last year to donate $ 9 million to his followers on Twitter, said he plans to make a similar gift of money while on the space station. He also plans to check out 100 items in a list of activities he amassed online before his trip, which includes cutting his hair, playing an instrument and searching for aliens.

And for the Spatial Health Translation Research Institute, a consortium of universities including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he plans to participate in a research program that studies how the human body responds to space conditions.

For the trip to the space station, Mr. Maezawa booked places through Space Adventures, a US-based company that organizes space travel for wealthy tourists. He did not say how much he paid for the mission. The crew boarded the spacecraft with a Soyuz rocket, the Russian workhorse spaceship, which launches its astronauts to the International Space Station. Before the SpaceXs Crew Dragon capsule became NASA’s chosen journey, American astronauts relied on Soyuz for space station travel between 2011 and 2020, where each country cost NASA approximately $ 70 million to $ 100 million. The award that Mr. One of the items on Mr. Maezawas’s space station to-do list excited the possibility of announcing the price he paid for the trip. The price has not fallen, it has risen over the years, Mr. Anderson said in a telephone interview. It has two seats, and is expensive, but worth it. The mission is the ninth Space Adventures since 2001, when Dennis Tito, an American engineer and businessman, became the first person to self-finance a space trip. It is the company’s first mission to send two tourists into space at the same time. Like other wealthy space tourists, Mr.

Mr Maezawa and his entourage are not the only private ones to board the station this year. In October, a Russian actress and a director set off to the space station to spend eight days filming their first feature film with scenes shot in space.

And the two are not even the only private travelers to have launched into space this week. On Saturday, Blue Origin, the company founded by Jeff Bezos, the former chief executive of Amazon, is scheduled to transport the third group of passengers to the edge of space (the flight was delayed from launching on Thursday due to weather). Michael Strahan, the TV presenter and former defender of the New York Giants, is among the six passengers on the New Shepard suborbital spacecraft. These excursions come as private companies and government space agencies push to open space for more people than just government-backed astronauts. Mr. Musks SpaceX earlier this year launched the first fully private orbital mission, called Inspiration4. Four passengers, led by the mission billionaire’s supporter, Jared Isaacman, spent three days orbiting the Earth at an altitude greater than the space station. Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, the public space tourism firm founded by Richard Branson, offer shorter orbital trips that take about 10 minutes from start to landing. And beyond short space travel, Blue Origin and other companies are drawing up plans to build private space stations in orbit with NASA support. The agency hopes to maintain the current operation of the International Space Station until 2030, after which it will move to owned and commercially operated stations. Axiom Space, another private space company, is planning to merge private modules into the space station that will eventually disassemble together and become its laboratory. Similar to Space Adventures, the company is also organizing private trips to the space station. His first such mission is scheduled for February, when he will send three wealthy individuals to the lab for $ 55 million each.

