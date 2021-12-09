SPIN Analytics announces Global Advisory Board for International Growth Expansion





LONDON – (TELI BIZNES) – SPIN Analytics, a modern FinTech provider that brings a new paradigm to credit risk modeling, today announces the formation of a Global Advisory Board to strengthen the company’s role as the next frontier of digital transformation at FinTech. The Advisory Board is composed of internationally recognized executives who bring extensive expertise to the financial services sector to drive the global expansion of SPIN Analytics. Sue Harnett, former Citigroup CEO, global business leader, strategist and board member with over 30 years of experience in operations, digital channels, restructuring, e-commerce, data analytics, M&A and customer experience.

Gautam Mukharya, CRO for HSBC Singapore, an experienced and professional risk banker with 25 years of experience in the financial sector, specializing in credit and corporate risks and an active sponsor of Innovation, FinTech and New Technologies.

Andrew Stott, veteran of global banking and consulting with over 40 years of experience and an outstanding career in banking and consulting, including 11 years as Head of Western Europe for Oliver Wyman, then leading Oliver Wyman’s entry into China and India. SPIN Analytics has brought tremendous efficiency to FinTech and regulatory reporting, and I’m pleased to join its Advisory Board, Sue said. I look forward to offering my experience in financial services and business transformation as the company develops according to its outstanding performance in the market. I am pleased to join the Advisory Board of an influential company for the digital transformation of banks. SPIN Analytics has been a catalyst for the financial services industry, leading the way for AI explanatory automation in Credit Risk Regulatory Modeling, Gautam said. I am confident that with my fellow board members and management team, we can assist SPIN Analytics to expedite RISKROBOT approvalTM. I am pleased to join the Advisory Board of SPIN Analytics, an innovative company that travels in the wave of innovation towards digital transformation of banks. RISKROBOTTM has the potential to industrialize an intensive core process with experts, employing thousands of specialists worldwide, allowing banks to automate manual work, Andrew said. I am excited to announce the formation of our Global Advisory Board. The comprehensive experience this group brings to the company is invaluable, said Panos Skliamis, CEO of SPIN Analytics. “Our trusted advisors will be essential to our ability to deliver FinTech and RegTech innovations and accelerate the success of our clients.” – Fund –

