International medical student at Queen’s University returns to raise funds to pay for tuition – Kingston

An international student at Queen’s University could not afford his schooling when his parents returned to Ecuador ran into financial problems.

So he counted on the generosity of others and so far the community has responded.

“I’m going to believe that people care about my story,” says Gilmar Gutierrez.

“I will believe people will resonate with me.”

Gutierrez is a fourth year medical student.

He wants to stay in Kingston and finish his education here, but COVID may have changed those plans.

“I was able to pay for the first three years of schooling with the help of my parents, bank loans and even family friends,” Gutierrez says.

“For the last year of school, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation of my parents has been very difficult. “Their business is not able to make that much money to cover even my last year of school.”

Now Gutierrez, who is currently doing his job at Providence Care, has taken to social media and launched a GoFundMe campaign for himself.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the fund had reached close to $ 43,000.

“The response has been absolutely incredible,” Gutierrez said.

“I have no words to express how grateful I am for all those who have already donated, for the people who have shared the story and honestly, I was surprised.”

Dr. Megan Yang is one of dozens of donors, and she is also someone who has seen Gutierrez in action.

“I really want him to be able to succeed because he wants to stay in Canada and psychiatry is an unserved field,” says Dr. Yang, a psychiatrist at Kingston Health Sciences Center.

“Having someone so extraordinary that you can practice would be a huge benefit to so many people.”

Dr. Yang, who has worked alongside Gutierrez, has nothing but praise for his fourth-year medical student.

“I also worked with Gilmar on how he supervised him as a medical student and he is also a student in our psychotherapy lab,” says Dr. Yang.

“So I’ve had a lot of interactions with him and I really see that he is absolutely extraordinary in a very holistic way. as his knowledge and intelligence, professionalism and humanistic qualities are extraordinary. From time to time you see this kind of extraordinary person and you really want him to succeed. ”

Gutierrez plans to stay in Canada and one day show all his righteous donors that they backed a winner.