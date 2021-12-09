Democracy activists in Hong Kong pleaded guilty to the June 4 assembly





Hong Kong has traditionally held the world’s largest annual vigils on June 4, as part of the extensive freedoms promised when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, but the latter two were stopped by police, citing coronavirus restrictions.

The ruling against media mogul Jimmy Lai, lawyer Chow Hang-tung and former opposition politician Gwyneth Ho is the latest blow to the pro-democracy movement, in which dozens of activists have been arrested, jailed or fled since Beijing enacted a comprehensive security law. national.

Lai, Chow and Ho had pleaded not guilty to the charges related to the June 4, 2020 meeting.

Prosecutors had been “able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt” that Lai and Chow had incited others to participate in the vigil, District Court Judge Amanda Woodcock wrote in her ruling.

These efforts included a call from Chow for people to “light candles” throughout Hong Kong, including the usual Victoria Park vigil. Lai pleaded guilty despite appearing in the park for just 15 minutes in what Woodcock called a “deliberate move to gather support and publicly expose the unauthorized assembly that followed,” even if he did not speak. Ho was found guilty of participating in an unauthorized rally. During the trial, Chow, a former leader of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, argued that the annual vigil was “their right, their freedom.” Ho had previously told the court that “memory is resistance”, adding that she only went to the country to test the difference between Hong Kong and mainland China, where any remembrance of June 4 is taboo and could lead to imprisonment. Sixteen other activists are already serving sentences of four to 10 months for the same incident. Following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019, China enacted a comprehensive national security law punishing offenses such as overthrow and severance with life imprisonment. Critics, including the U.S. government, say the law has been used as a tool to erode city liberties and quell dissent, but Beijing says it has brought stability and order to the financial center. Chow and several former leaders of the now-disbanded Alliance, which has long sought to “end one-party rule”, have also been accused of inciting overthrow under the new law. China has never given a full account of the 1989 coup. Days later officials said the death toll was around 300, most of them soldiers, but rights groups and witnesses say thousands could have been killed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/09/asia/hong-kong-activists-june-4-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos