A record number of journalists are in jail now, according to the press freedom report





For the sixth year in a row, the number of imprisoned journalists exceeded 250, according to the CPJ. “This is a stark reminder of a continuing trend of creeping authoritarianism around the world,” CPJ Deputy Chief Executive Robert Mahoney told CNN Business. “Governments are becoming increasingly intolerant of independent reporting, criticism, journalists who reveal little dirty secrets like corruption, and are using a range of tools to stop this, and one of them is imprisonment.” With 50 journalists behind bars, China tops the list for the third year in a row. Among them is Haze Fan, a Chinese national working at Bloomberg’s Beijing office, who was arrested last December. Bloomberg reported this week that there was no update on her case a year later. CPJ said this year’s census includes Hong Kong for the first time. It was here that Jimmy Lai, the founder of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, was sentenced to 14 months in prison earlier this year. China’s National Security Act, implemented in 2020 after months of anti-government protests, extended Beijing’s power over the special administrative region. “The live Hong Kong media we once knew is slowly sinking,” Mahoney said. or special report published earlier this week by the advocacy group Reporters Without Borders also found that China is the “biggest kidnapper of journalists” in the world with at least 127 journalists arrested. Mahoney told CNN Business that the statistics in CPJ’s annual census are “conservative.” The census includes only jailed journalists as of Dec. 1, meaning the CPJ did not count American journalist Danny Fenster, who was released from prison in Myanmar in November. “We spend a lot of time researching cases and only include those journalists who we are absolutely sure are in jail for their work as journalists. If in doubt, we place them in an unconfirmed category,” he said. Mahoney. “The bottom line is that the world is becoming a more difficult place for independent journalists. Countries are criminalizing the act of reporting themselves.” The CPJ report also found that at least 24 journalists had been killed for their work since December 1, 22 years ago. This statistic includes 19 journalists who were killed in retaliation. India ranks as the country with the highest number of journalists killed in retaliation, with four deaths confirmed in 2021.

