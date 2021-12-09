Hong Kong: Tiananmen vigilance sentences an insult to human rights and international law

Responding to the convictions of three pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong, Jimmy Lai, Gwyneth Ho and Chow Hang-tung for their involvement in the annual Tiananmen City vigil on June 4, 2020, Amnesty International Deputy Secretary-General Kyle Ward said:

The Hong Kong government has once again violated international law by condemning activists simply for their involvement in a peaceful, socially distanced vigil for those killed by Chinese troops on June 4, 1989.

Authorities have declared the vigilance illegal because police have not approved it, but the peaceful assembly does not need government approval. These convictions merely underline the pattern of the Hong Kong authorities’ extreme efforts to exploit the law to file numerous fabricated charges against prominent activists.

People should be free to mourn peacefully and remember the victims of the Tiananmen strike, and prosecuting people for this is a scandalous attack on the rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

Background

Jimmy Lai and Chow Hang-tung were convicted today of inciting others to attend the unauthorized vigil vigil in Tiananmen in Hong Kong Victoria Park on June 4, 2020. Chow Hang-tung was also found guilty of participating in a unauthorized assembly, while Gwyneth Ho was convicted of participating in an unauthorized rally.

Some who pleaded guilty to charges of participating in an unauthorized rally have already been sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Like many other prominent political activists in Hong Kong, Lai, Chow and Ho are facing numerous charges, some of which could result in life imprisonment under the territory’s national security law. They are currently being held in unconditional extended detention.

Jimmy Lai, the founder of the missing Apple Daily newspaper, has been held in custody for almost a year and is the subject of a series of prosecutions.

He was arrested in August 2020 for collaborating with foreign forces, insurgency and fraud. In April 2021, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison for organizing and participating in illegal rallies on 18 and 31 August 2019.

In the same month, he was also charged with collaborating with foreign forces and conspiring to obstruct the flow of justice. In May 2021, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison for organizing an unauthorized rally on October 1, 2019.

Chow Hang-tung is a former leader of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Patriotic Democratic Movements (Alliance), which disbanded after authorities used the annual Tiananmen candlelight vigil it has organized for 30 years as evidence of the group endangering national security .

In September 2021, she was charged with inciting the overthrow of state power under national security law, along with two others [former] Alliance Leaders. In the same month, Chow was also charged under national security law with three former Alliance leaders after they refused to comply with authorities’ request to provide information about Alliance members, staff and partner organizations. She was also arrested in June 2021 for advertising or publishing unauthorized rallies after she posted on social media asking people to individually commemorate the Tiananmen strike that year after public vigil was banned again.

Gwyneth Ho, a journalist turned activist, is one of 47 opposition politicians prosecuted earlier this year under national security law for running in the July 2020 snap-election. She has been held in custody for almost a year for plotting to overthrow state power.

On the evening of June 34, 1989, hundreds and perhaps thousands of people were killed in Beijing when troops opened fire on students and workers who had called for peaceful political and economic reforms as well as an end to corruption. An unknown number of people were killed and imprisoned in similar measures across the country. No one knows the exact number of victims as Chinese authorities have stifled and censored the strike discussion for the past three decades.

Hong Kong citizens attending an annual vigil in Tiananmen City, Victoria Park, since 1990 have called on Chinese authorities to find out the truth about what happened and take responsibility for the killings. Vigil has been banned for the past two years,’s supposedly because of Covid-19.

According to the Hong Kong Public Order Ordinance, permission is required from the police to organize an assembly or procession. Without it, the event is considered unauthorized and the organizers and participants could be fined or jailed. This contradicts international law, which makes it clear that state authorities can not seek prior approval, but only notification, to help facilitate regular assemblies.