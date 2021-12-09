India’s only helicopter crash survivor fights for life as country mourns victims





Captain Varun Singh is in a “critical but stable” condition, according to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“Every effort is being made to save him,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told the Indian Parliament on Thursday before the legislature held a moment of silence for the victims.

The captain of the Singh group is being treated at the Military Hospital in the town of Wellington in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where the helicopter crashed on Wednesday.

India’s Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other military personnel were killed in the incident.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter that crashed was a Soviet-designed Mi-17V-5. He took off from Sulur Air Base at 11:48 a.m. local time and was scheduled to land in Wellington City at 12:15 p.m. At 12:08 p.m., air traffic control lost communication with the aircraft. Defense Minister Singh, who has no connection to the captain, told parliament that locals noticed a forest fire in the town of Coonoor. “(They) rushed to the spot where they observed the wreckage of a military helicopter engulfed in flames,” he said. “Rescue teams from the nearby local administration arrived on the scene and tried to find the survivors.” The cause of the crash is not yet known and the IAF has ordered a three-service investigation – a high-level special forces command – into the incident. The flight recorder was found at the crash site, the IAF said Thursday. The remains of General Rawat were scheduled to arrive in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on Thursday. His family will pay their respects before his cremation on Friday with full military honors, according to the Indian Army. The state of General Uttarakhand, in northern India, declared a three-day period of mourning on Wednesday. The last rites for all other dead military personnel will also be given proper military honors, Rajnath Singh said. General Rawat was appointed Chief of Defense Staff of India in December 2019 and was the first to hold this post. Prior to that, he served as Chief of Staff of the Army for close to three years. During a career spanning more than 40 years, Rawat commanded several battalions for the Indian Army and received several awards for his service. A statement issued by the Indian Army described General Rawat as “a visionary who embarked on major reforms in the top defense organization of the Indian Army” and his wife as “an embodiment of grace, whose presence will miss everyone. “ Condolences to the families of the victims have been coming since Wednesday, with Indian politicians and foreign officials delivering messages of support. “We will remember General Rawat as an extraordinary leader who served his country and contributed to US-India defense relations,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted on Twitter about his deep anxiety. “General Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he contributed greatly to the modernization of our armed forces and security apparatus,” he wrote. “His death has deeply saddened me.” Former Indian Army Chief General Ved Malik called the tragedy a “loss to the nation”. “Bipin had impeccable military qualities, military knowledge and experience,” he wrote on Twitter. “Determined, articulate and direct in pursuing what he believed in.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/09/india/india-helicopter-crash-survivor-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos