



DENVER, Colorado – The aviation-themed FlyteCo Brewing (4499 W 38th Ave # 101, Denver, CO 80212) is flying to the Denvers Central Park neighborhood when it opens its second location at the former Stapleton International Airport Control Tower. FlyteCo expects to open its pub in the summer of 2022 in the historic building, next to the iconic 164-foot tower. The decision to pursue and open our second location was greatly accelerated when this property became available, but this is a one-time opportunity for which we could not be more excited, said FlyteCo co-owner Brewing Morgan OSullivan. At the moment, we were focused on becoming good neighborhood caregivers where nearby families would feel welcome at our destination throughout the day. FlyteCos’s background is deeply rooted in aviation, two of the three owners are pilots, and the original brewery features many air-stopping design elements, including a life-saving aircraft wing and a replica of the full-size Boeing body. 737. Furthermore, 10 per cent of FlyteCos profits benefit the future of aviation through scholarships and youth engagement donations, as well as veteran-focused organizations. FlyteCos’s commitment to return 10 percent of profits will continue at the new location. FlyteCo will retain many of the game-focused elements installed by its Punch Bowl Social predecessor, including bowling alleys, karaoke rooms, mini-golf and more. The beer pub will have on-site drinking at the new location, with a smaller pilot system for and small drinks. The new location will also offer wine and spirits, as well as a full menu of food and happy hours. We have set up a real community-centered brewery with our first location where you will see young professionals and students working there during the day, families organizing weekend birthday parties, friends gathering after work. We are looking to create the same kind of atmosphere in Central Park, while providing the creative and accessible beers for which they were known, said FlyteCo Brewing co-owner and Chief Brewer Jason Slingsby. Not unfamiliar with historic buildings, FlyteCo opened its doors in the Berkeley neighborhood west of Tennyson Street in March 2019 in an 1800s power plant building for West Denver’s tram system. In April 2021, FlyteCo added a coffee and bagel shop, creating even more of an all-day destination. The now extinct Stapleton International Airport served as Denver Central Airport before being replaced in 1996 by Denver International Airport. Those interested in applying for a wide range of jobs in each country can email [email protected] More about FlyteCo Brewing Denver-based FlyteCo Brewery opened its doors in March 2019 in the Berkeley neighborhood with just five taps on tap. The aviation-themed brewery is the brainchild of Morgan OSullivan, Eric Serani, and lead brewer Jason Slingsby, all of whom were initially associated with an equal love of in-house production and aviation. Since then, the brewery has added a café and bagel restaurant, 15 more taps and a number of awards, including a silver medal for the FlyteCo Marzen Copter and a bronze medal for the P-38 Pumpkin Porter at the Brewski Awards 2021. In December 2021, the brewery announced it would open a second location at the recently revived former Stapleton International Airport Control Tower. The location is expected to open in the summer of 2022. For more information:

