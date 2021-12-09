Ukraine: Biden tells Putin that “things we did not do in 2014, we are prepared to do now” if Russia escalates, top adviser says





“I will look you in the eye and tell you, after President Biden looked Putin in the eye and told him today, that the things we did not do in 2014, we are prepared to do now,” he said. to reporters Tuesday afternoon National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. after Biden’s phone call with Putin.

Sullivan did not enter into specifics, but added that the US is coordinating with European allies “at a deep level of specificity”.

He said Biden “was direct and direct with President Putin, as it always is,” adding later that “there was a lot of giving and receiving. There was no waving of the fingers, but the President was crystal clear where the United States stood. for all these issues ”.

Along with the economic consequences mentioned in the call, Sullivan said Biden said the US is prepared to strengthen defense capabilities in the region. “He reiterated America’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He told President Putin directly that if Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States and our European allies will respond with strong economic measures,” Sullivan said. “We would provide additional defense materials for Ukrainians above and beyond what we are already offering, and we would strengthen our NATO allies on the east side with additional capabilities in response to such an escalation.” The other option, Sullivan said, is de-escalation and diplomacy. “The United States and our European allies will engage in a broader discussion covering strategic issues, including our strategic concerns with Russia and Russia’s strategic concerns. We managed to do that at the height of the Cold War and developed mechanisms. “to help reduce instability and increase transparency,” he said. A call to the situation room Biden and Putin spoke for about two hours on a secure video call on Tuesday. The two presidents tasked their respective teams with pursuing their discussions, with the White House adding that “the US will do this in close coordination with allies and partners.” In addition to the Ukraine issue, the two leaders discussed “the US-Russia dialogue on Strategic Stability, a separate dialogue on ransomware, as well as joint work on regional issues such as Iran,” the White House said. A photo of the White House from the meeting, which began at 10:07 a.m. and ended at 12:08 p.m., showed Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Sullivan and Russia and Central Asia Senior Director Eric Green sitting down. near Biden in. Situation Room during video call. The two leaders attended a summit in Geneva last June. Their latest publicly known call was in July. Later Tuesday afternoon, Biden spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom – the same group of European allies he spoke with Monday night. Tuesday marks Merkel’s last full day in office. Biden briefed allies on Putin’s call and, according to a White House statement, “the leaders underlined their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need for Russia to reduce tensions and engage in diplomacy.” Sullivan told a news conference Tuesday that the White House team was briefing embassies of NATO members, European Union members and key Indo-Pacific allies on the US-Russia call. Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday. Biden is also expected to speak with leaders of both houses of Congress to discuss “ways in which the administration and Congress can work together on a bipartisan basis to defend American interests and values ​​and to stand behind our friends and partners.” Sullivan. added. The Russians said in a reading of the Biden-Putin meeting that Ukraine was the “predominant” topic of conversation and that Biden had “emphasized the supposedly” threatening “nature of Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border and outlined sanctions measures imposed by the United States and its allies. will be ready to apply in case of further escalation of the situation “. “In response, Vladimir Putin stressed that responsibility should not shift over Russia’s shoulders, as it is NATO that is making dangerous efforts to occupy Ukrainian territory and is building its military potential on our borders,” the Kremlin said in a statement. . “Therefore, Russia is seriously interested in obtaining credible, legally fixed guarantees, excluding NATO expansion to the east and the deployment of offensive weapons systems in countries adjacent to Russia.” Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov told reporters in a conference call Tuesday night that Russian President Biden had told him that while Americans were concerned about Russian troops thousands of miles away from the United States, Moscow was “really concerned about our security.” “Russia’s security in a global world. sense.” Asked if Putin had promised Biden that he would not use his troops in Ukraine, Ushakov dismissed the idea of ​​an invasion. “There has not been such a discussion either. What does it mean to bring troops, what is it – an invasion, or what? That was out of the question,” Ushakov said. Measures under consideration US officials in recent days have weighed in on whether to impose broad sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine. They include new action against members of Putin’s inner circle and against Russian energy producers, and a potential “nuclear option” – Russia’s disconnection from the SWIFT international payment system used by banks around the world. Officials said final decisions had not been made on whether and when the new sanctions would be implemented, and said the Biden administration was currently in talks with European partners – many of whom have closer economic ties with Russia – in hopes of coordinating action. Along with considerations of economic sanctions, the administration is also exploring options for a possible evacuation of American citizens from Ukraine if Russia invades the country and creates a dire security situation, half a dozen sources tell CNN. Emergency planning is led by the Pentagon, sources said, and comes as the administration briefs Congress on how the U.S. is preparing. In a “grim” conference with senators by State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland on Monday night, Nuland described the package of tough sanctions being prepared by the administration in response to a possible Russian attack, but acknowledged that the options of the US to thwart an invasion are right. limited, said a person familiar with the conference. Nuland said Tuesday that it is the US expectation that the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be “suspended” if Russia moves into Ukraine. But the White House said that while talks are under way with Germany on the pipeline in the context of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, taking action may not necessarily be the most effective deterrent against Russian aggression. The European Union “continues to fully support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “We will respond to any further aggression by increasing and extending existing sanctions,” she added. She also said the EU was “ready to take additional restrictive measures, in coordination with our partners”. “The rise of extremism and autocracy can also be a security issue for countries. In this context, we must also talk about Russian military movements and their mass concentration along Ukraine’s eastern border,” she continued. This story was updated with additional developments on Tuesday.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Natasha Bertrand, Ellie Kaufman, Jennifer Hansler, Zahra Ullah, Anna Chernova, Jim Sciutto, Anna Chernova and Uliana Pavlova contributed to this report.

