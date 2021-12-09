Maharashtra: There is no intention to stop international flights, says Rajesh Tope





Amid the new Covid-19 Omicron variant that is spreading to 54 countries, Health Minister Rajesh Tope assured on Wednesday that the state does not intend to suspend international flight services.

On Monday, the Center added Ghana and Tanzania to its list of countries at risk for Omicron passengers from Europe (including the UK), South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong , Singapore. , Tanzania and Israel must undergo testing for Covid-19 and follow quarantine measures after landing in Maharashtra. But the variant is being reported on a growing list of countries, including the US, Australia and Japan among dozens of others. Last week, Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called for a ban on international travel. Earlier, the state cabinet had also discussed the issue of banning flights from countries at risk. On Wednesday, however, Tope said that so far, the state has registered only 10 cases of Omicron. The symptoms are mild, without death. Thus, being the financial capital of India, we do not intend to close Mumbai Airport from now on. We are also relying on the directive of the Center for the Prohibition of International Travel. To increase the capacity of the genome sequence, Tope said two more laboratories will be set up in Nagpur and Aurangabad. It will cost over Rs 15 billion to set up laboratories, he added. BMC had struggled for six months to start the genome sequencing laboratory at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital. With the help of donations and corporate social responsibility funds, the lab has been set up. The total cost is close to 10 billion rubles. So if the state government wants to set up two more labs before it has spread to the Omicron community, they need to speed up the process as importing machinery is a challenge, said a senior health officer.

