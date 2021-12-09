International
International student numbers are growing in A-State | tidings
JONESBORO Arkansas State University has begun to see an increase in the number of international students as they are now more willing to travel abroad.
Although the pandemic is still a very real issue worldwide, A-State International Program Director Mallory Yarbrough said Wednesday that the numbers have started to rise.
In 2016, A-State had more than 920 international students on campus. However, by 2019 the number had dropped to below 600.
As for whether the sudden drop had to do with the presidential administration at the time, Yarbrough declined to comment.
COVID-19 hit our numbers hard in 2020, Yarbrough said. We saw that our numbers dropped to 150 to 450 other international students enrolled in A-State and our student programs abroad had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
This year has had the largest class in the last five or six years, Yarbrough said, with 230 new international students enrolled in the fall, bringing the numbers to more than 620.
2022 looks even better as long as the new variant does not cause any problems, Yarbrough added.
Overseas student programs may also begin in 2022, Yarbrough said, as several trips are planned for next year.
We will be monitoring the virus closely, along with State Department travel advisory warnings, and this will depend on the numbers at the time. she said. Our main focus should be on the safety of all our students.
Yarbrough said if any students would like to study abroad, they should meet with an overseas study advisor to see what trips are available, what they need to do to prepare for the trip and how it will coincide with their degree plan.
Sources
2/ https://www.jonesborosun.com/news/international-student-numbers-going-back-up-at-a-state/article_a1982ae9-c045-58dc-a6e4-c5a3a0fecfe3.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
