Canada bans conversion therapy, a practice Trudeau calls ‘disgusting and degrading’

The law considers it a crime to subject such treatment to a person of any age, with or without consent.

So-called conversion therapies are based on the assumption that sexual orientation can be changed or “cured” – an idea discredited by major medical associations in the US, UK and elsewhere.

it’s performed frequently by religious leaders, but in practice also licensed doctors are engaged.

of Canadian bill makes “providing, promoting or advertising conversion therapy” a criminal offense Senate of Canada said on Twitter. It will also be an offense to take advantage of the conversion therapy offer.

In addition, the law states that a person may not remove a “child from Canada with the intent that the child undergo conversion therapy outside of Canada.” Violations of the Criminal Code will enter into force 30 days after the receipt of the draft law Royal approval on Wednesday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the Royal Consent, which is given by the Governor General of Canada. “It’s official: our government legislation banning the disgusting and degrading practice of conversion therapy has received Royal Consent – which means it is now legal,” he wrote. on Twitter . “Canadian LGBTQ2, we will always stand up for you and your rights.” “LGBTQ2” is the acronym used by the Canadian government, with “2” referring to Two-Spirit, “a specific cultural identity used by some indigenous people to indicate a person’s gender identity, spiritual identity and / or sexual orientation. which includes both male and female souls “, according to the government glossary of terminology Last year, hundreds of religious leaders joined forces to push for a global ban on conversion therapy. The statement apologized for the damage that some religious teachings have done to LGBTQ + people and called on everyone to “celebrate the inclusiveness and the extraordinary gift of our diversity.” Malta – a small island nation in the Mediterranean with a population of just over 400,000 – made history by enforcing a nationwide ban on conversion therapy in 2016. And in May 2020, the German parliament passed a ban on conversion therapies for minors and adults who have been forced, threatened or cheated to undergo controversial treatment. In the US, 20 states and more than 100 municipalities have stopped the practice , according to the Born Perfect campaign of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, which intended to end conversion therapy.

CNN’s Jack Guy, Rob Picheta and Kelly McCleary contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/09/americas/canada-conversion-therapy-ban/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

