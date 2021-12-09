Sajid Javid says he does not know if Covid rules are followed on holiday no. 10 | Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid has admitted that there are doubts whether Covid rules were followed on Downing Street at an event last year that was supposed to have been a Christmas party.

The health secretary said it was fair that the gathering was being considered after Allegra Stratton, the then prime minister’s spokeswoman, resigned after being caught, in leaked footage, joking about the lack of social distancing there.

A number of parties attended by senior government figures have come to light over the past eight days, both from sources who spoke to the Guardian and in other media reports.

Javid said she did not know why Stratton had resigned, but suggested it may have been due to embarrassment, given the footage showing her laughing and joking with No. 10 aides when asked as part of a conference press for a party in the building on December 18th. .

The incident happened when London was at level 2, the high level of the Covid alarm, during which time social interference indoors between families was banned.

Javid said cabinet secretary Simon Case would have broad powers to review whether the rules had been violated.

He said he had to rely on other people’s assurances that there was no party and that no rules had been violated, given that he was an MP at the time.

“I do not know what really happened,” Javid told BBC Radio 4s Today.

I think there is a need for an investigation because I think there are a lot of doubts thrown at this by the reports and watching that video.

The health secretary was adamant that the rules apply equally to everyone when asked why people should follow the new Covid restrictions announced by the government on Wednesday.

He said: “It could not be more important to be clear at all times that these rules, whatever they are, be they then or the rules we talked about yesterday in parliament, apply equally to everyone. No one is excluded, no one is above the law for that.

Some of his supporters raised concerns if people would abide by the new Covid rules during a heated hearing in the Commons on Wednesday.

A Conservative MP said they had never seen such back tables with Javid facing the opposition majority on his part and some government leaders deliberately seeking permission to lose the vote next week. so that they would not vote against the government.

Given how many parties are now in the spotlight, Javid said Case was not just looking at a certain date, but was free to look at any date he wants to consider.

Explaining why he was absent from the morning round of broadcast interviews that lined up Wednesday, Javid said he was upset by Strattons comments.

The Secretary of Health said: I spoke to my colleagues at No. 10 and in fact we agreed that it is good to take some time to respond to the video in the way the Prime Minister has now done, ordering an inquiry from the Cabinet Secretary.

And so the idea was to give some space to react, but I’m glad the prime minister called for an investigation, and I can also see why so many people would have been upset by that video.