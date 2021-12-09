Social Issues, Perception of Security Among Keys to Improving Saskatoon Downtown, Says Panel

Crime, poverty, and empty downtown Saskatoon downtown were some of the issues that Saskatoon Police Service executives, the Saskatoon Tribal Council, and the Downtown YXE discussed during a Wednesday afternoon panel.

The event, titled A city center at the turning point, focused on the state of the city center and how to improve it.

“I do not know it is necessarily a turning point for the downtown community,” TroyCooper police chief said at the event, hosted by the Saskatoon Grand Chamber of Commerce.

“I think our social issues, the social service providers in our community are at a turning point. Until we find some solutions to that, our center is where it stands.”

YXE center executive Brent Penner said he was also concerned about rates of commercial vacancies in downtown Saskatoon.

The downtown vacancy rate stands at 22 or 23 percent now, Penner said.

“This is certainly on the high side,” he said.

“Perhaps one of the biggest problems in the city center is only with people who do not have full office capacity.”

Masking and vaccination policies have also shown that staff can return to their offices, Penner said.

While it is remarkable that big companies like technology company Vendasta decided to stay in Saskatoon, the retail industry in general is facing challenges, he said, citing the Birks jewelry store as an example.

The business has been operating downtown since the 1920s, but will close its showcase by the end of December.

Security in Saskatoon

Perception of downtown security is another important factor, according to Penner.

But the police chief said crime has actually dropped in the city, especially in the city center.

But Penner said people make their decisions about the Saskatoon center based on what they perceive to be the case, even if the reality may be different.

“We have a lot of systems failing,” he said.

“The first thing we need to do is see what and how we are doing things. In some cases, look at where those services are being offered.”

However, most of the downtown social problems fall within the areas that are the responsibility of the province, Pennersaid.

“The province of Saskatchewan must listen.”

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand said it is important that the entire community works together to help people in need.

Homelessness can happen to anyone, he said, and the pandemic has made it even worse.

“I think Saskatoon is at a turning point downtown,” he said.

“I think we are dealing with things from COVID, from the pandemic, from residential schools, from everything that is accumulating in our city and is not good for our center.”

Emergency shelters should not be in the city center: Arcand

Another emergency shelter may soon be relocated to an empty building in downtown Saskatoon in an effort to deal with the growing number of homeless people in the city.

On Thursday, the city council will discuss whether a temporary 50-bed emergency welfare center could open its doors to the former police building on First Avenue N.

Cooper estimates that there are about 100 people in the city who could benefit from an emergency shelter.

“Some of those people just need temporary shelter,” he said. “Some of them need a lot more resources to find suitable housing.”

The Temporary Emergency Welfare Center is run by the Saskatoon Tribal Council and aims to provide housing, mental health and addiction services.

Arcand, however, said he did not want the center to end up downtown, where he worries the drugs might be more accessible to people using the shelter.

“I went to every part of the city.

He raised concerns that customers could leave the city center to use drugs and then return.

“It’s not helping people,” he said.

At the center itself, alcohol or drugs will not be allowed, Arcand said.

He said he would be happy to relocate the emergency welfare center elsewhere if there is an option there.

“I’m not here to ruin people’s lives, I’m not here to hurt your business,” he told the audience.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council has applied for a $ 1.4 million federal government grant but has not yet received a response, according to Arcand.

While the council will use internal funding to launch the interim project, it continues to speak with various organizations and levels of government for support, he said.

With the funds currently available, the center could stay open for about six weeks, Arcand said.

If the center receives final approval from the city, it could open as early as Friday afternoon for anyone homeless during the cold winter months, he said.