International
Social Issues, Perception of Security Among Keys to Improving Saskatoon Downtown, Says Panel
Crime, poverty, and empty downtown Saskatoon downtown were some of the issues that Saskatoon Police Service executives, the Saskatoon Tribal Council, and the Downtown YXE discussed during a Wednesday afternoon panel.
The event, titled A city center at the turning point, focused on the state of the city center and how to improve it.
“I do not know it is necessarily a turning point for the downtown community,” TroyCooper police chief said at the event, hosted by the Saskatoon Grand Chamber of Commerce.
“I think our social issues, the social service providers in our community are at a turning point. Until we find some solutions to that, our center is where it stands.”
YXE center executive Brent Penner said he was also concerned about rates of commercial vacancies in downtown Saskatoon.
The downtown vacancy rate stands at 22 or 23 percent now, Penner said.
“This is certainly on the high side,” he said.
“Perhaps one of the biggest problems in the city center is only with people who do not have full office capacity.”
Masking and vaccination policies have also shown that staff can return to their offices, Penner said.
While it is remarkable that big companies like technology company Vendasta decided to stay in Saskatoon, the retail industry in general is facing challenges, he said, citing the Birks jewelry store as an example.
The business has been operating downtown since the 1920s, but will close its showcase by the end of December.
Security in Saskatoon
Perception of downtown security is another important factor, according to Penner.
But the police chief said crime has actually dropped in the city, especially in the city center.
But Penner said people make their decisions about the Saskatoon center based on what they perceive to be the case, even if the reality may be different.
“We have a lot of systems failing,” he said.
“The first thing we need to do is see what and how we are doing things. In some cases, look at where those services are being offered.”
However, most of the downtown social problems fall within the areas that are the responsibility of the province, Pennersaid.
“The province of Saskatchewan must listen.”
Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand said it is important that the entire community works together to help people in need.
Homelessness can happen to anyone, he said, and the pandemic has made it even worse.
“I think Saskatoon is at a turning point downtown,” he said.
“I think we are dealing with things from COVID, from the pandemic, from residential schools, from everything that is accumulating in our city and is not good for our center.”
Emergency shelters should not be in the city center: Arcand
Another emergency shelter may soon be relocated to an empty building in downtown Saskatoon in an effort to deal with the growing number of homeless people in the city.
On Thursday, the city council will discuss whether a temporary 50-bed emergency welfare center could open its doors to the former police building on First Avenue N.
Cooper estimates that there are about 100 people in the city who could benefit from an emergency shelter.
“Some of those people just need temporary shelter,” he said. “Some of them need a lot more resources to find suitable housing.”
The Temporary Emergency Welfare Center is run by the Saskatoon Tribal Council and aims to provide housing, mental health and addiction services.
Arcand, however, said he did not want the center to end up downtown, where he worries the drugs might be more accessible to people using the shelter.
“I went to every part of the city.
He raised concerns that customers could leave the city center to use drugs and then return.
“It’s not helping people,” he said.
At the center itself, alcohol or drugs will not be allowed, Arcand said.
He said he would be happy to relocate the emergency welfare center elsewhere if there is an option there.
“I’m not here to ruin people’s lives, I’m not here to hurt your business,” he told the audience.
The Saskatoon Tribal Council has applied for a $ 1.4 million federal government grant but has not yet received a response, according to Arcand.
While the council will use internal funding to launch the interim project, it continues to speak with various organizations and levels of government for support, he said.
With the funds currently available, the center could stay open for about six weeks, Arcand said.
If the center receives final approval from the city, it could open as early as Friday afternoon for anyone homeless during the cold winter months, he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/downtown-at-the-tipping-point-saskatoon-1.6277793
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]