Small arms and ammunition from the US were aimed at the Ukrainian Defense Forces this week> US Department of Defense> Department of Defense News





The final elements of a $ 60 million security systems package in Ukraine – originally announced in August – will be sent this week, Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said. During a conference call today at the Pentagon, Kirby told reporters that the final pieces of the existing security package, which includes small arms and ammunition, are now being shipped. Other parts of that security assistance package, which was intended to help Ukrainians defend their sovereignty against Russian aggression, included the Javelin missile system, which is now in the hands of members of the Ukrainian service. Kirby said that as with all security assistance packages, the material provided could be used as the host State deems appropriate – but would only be used for self-defense purposes. “Our reception for the use of Javelins … [is] that they will be used in a self-defense manner … for self-defense purposes, “Kirby said.” There are no geographical restrictions on where they can be used inside Ukraine. We expect them to use them responsibly and for self-defense purposes. “ For now, Kirby said, there are no additional announcements or decisions on additional security assistance to Ukraine. Fuel storage tanks in Hawaii The Navy has shut down the use of the Red Hill Bulk gas storage facility in Honolulu, Hawaii, following reports that some of the fuel stored there had contaminated drinking water. “The secretary is obviously aware of this issue and he is following it closely,” Kirby said. “Nothing is more important to her or the department – and I know Marina’s feeling that way – than the health and well-being of our people and their families. And obviously, we’re all deeply concerned about the prospect of polluted water “It has found its way into the base residences and into the daily lives and diets of our people. So that’s a big concern for the secretary.” Kirby said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has been communicating with Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro. They attended together in municipalities in Hawaii just a few days ago and met with experts to better understand the issue. Right now, Kirby said, Marina is leading the investigation within the department. “I will certainly not go ahead with their investigative efforts or what decisions they can make,” he said. “But it’s something the secretary is monitoring closely and is very much in touch with Navy executives.” The fuel facility, while operated by the Navy, supports all branches of the military and can hold up to 250 million gallons of fuel.

