Pandemic cuts international student numbers, but MSU is back | Local News

The pandemic caused the biggest drop in international students attending U.S. colleges in at least 72 years, and the impact was felt strongly at Minnesota State University, according to a recently published annual report. But MSU still does better than most schools in increasing enrollment and campus culture with researchers from around the world.

Nationwide last year, 914,095 students from other nations in US higher education institutions was down 15%. The decline was nearly double that size in the state of Minnesota, where 1,121 international students in the 2020-21 academic year represented a drop of 433 a 28% drop, according to the annual report from the Institute of International Education.

MSU, however, continued a recent trend of overcoming the vast majority of colleges across the US in attracting students from abroad. About 1 in 22 students in America is from another country. At MSU, it is 1 in 11.

Despite its huge drop in international students following the onset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, MSU continued to rank 12th nationally among peer institutions in the following academic year.

We look forward to continuing to grow as a global learning hub …, said Anne Dahlman, Dean of Global Education at MSU. Our international students enhance the learning experience of all students in significant ways and we appreciate everything they bring and contribute.

Dahlman said the extremely deep decline in international enrollment at MSU a year ago is more a reflection of a conservative approach to number reporting in IIE. MSU did not report students enrolling in university last year but attending online classes from their countries of origin.

However, that would not have affected our ranking in 12th place in the country, of which we are extremely proud, Dahlman said.

The IIE study, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and has data dating back to 1948, ranks schools into four categories based on the highest grade they offer.

Several dozen of the largest universities in America offering doctoral degrees attract more international students than MSU. New York University tops that list with more than 17,000 students from outside the borders of nations. The University of Minnesota, with nearly 6,400 international students last year, ranked only 27th nationally.

But looking at schools similar to the state of Minnesota, where the highest degree available is a master’s degree, along with schools offering only four- and two-year degrees, MSU is 20th.

Among the schools offering master’s degrees, the Mavericks are the 12th in the country. Moreover, a pair of schools offering only bachelor’s degrees have more international students, as well as six two-year colleges, mostly those in Texas and California.

MSU has become an increasingly attractive destination for international students, more than doubling that student body part in the last decade, according to the IIEs Open Doors report. Ranked only 38th among counterpart institutions up to the 2012 report, MSU has been 12th in its ranking in three of the last four annual reports.

A key strategy in this increase is the Maverick International Scholarship, which allows students to pay tuition that is only 20% above the rate for Minnesota natives, Dahlman said. An additional incentive has been created Scholarship Refer a Friend Scholarship to motivate current international students to recruit friends and family to enroll.

The first semester both students are enrolled, each receives a $ 500 scholarship, she said, adding that a current Maverick international could receive the benefit up to five times by convincing five additional recruits to enroll.

Word-of-mouth marketing around the world is common, too, offered by international students who graduated from MSU and were satisfied with their experience in Mankato.

Our students continue to respond positively to the state of Minnesota, Mankato as a safe and affordable destination with happy students who have helped recruit for us for the past decade, said Dahlman, who also praised staff at the MSUs Kearney International Center for their innovation and creativity in marketing. university abroad.

Strategies seem to succeed.

Preliminary figures for the current academic year show that international student enrollment has increased by 4% at universities across America, according to the IIE report. The return of MSUs is even more pronounced up to 9% in a number of registrations released by MSU in October.

This return, like the 28% drop, could be exaggerated by MSU’s conservative approach to counting international student enrollment last year. In reality, there may be more stability here than in other schools simply because of the global breadth of the MSU international student population, according to Dahlman. Other universities often depend heavily on one or two countries for their international students, while MSU has attracted students from nearly 100 countries in recent years.

In addition to providing a richer global dynamic on campus, it also isolates us from situations in any country or region of the world that could affect enrollment, she said.

Nationwide, China and India combine to secure more than half of foreign students at US universities with South Korea, Canada and Saudi Arabia a third, fourth and fifth away.

It is a wider mix at MSU, which currently has 1,277 students from more than 90 nations.

201 students from Ethiopia top the list, followed by Nepal (140), Saudi Arabia (117), South Korea (97), Ivory Coast (85) and India (71).

By all indications, the figures will continue to rise.

In addition to the continued increase in enrollment this fall, we have seen a significant increase in international applications for the 2022 spring semester and expect a record number of students to join us in January, Dahlman said.