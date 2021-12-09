Pallets of silver coins seized in an international South Dakota fraud case | SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA





SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – An international scheme involving millions of dollars, fake humanitarian projects, silver coins and fugitive suspects sounds like the plot of a Hollywood movie. But that was all part of a case that was tried in federal court in South Dakota, just before Thanksgiving. Now, KELOLAND investigations have provided photos of the evidence that helped lead to two convictions in the case, including a silver coin palette bought with the victims’ money. Nathan Peachey A jury found Nathan Peachey, of Pennsylvania, and John Winer, of New Mexico, guilty of multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering. The two claimed they were raising money for religious charities and humanitarian projects, but instead stole nearly $ 13 million through banks and international bank transfers. The case was tried here in Sioux Falls because they used the banks of South Dakota and some of the victims are also here. “The special thing about this case is the way they would spend the profits of the scheme, which means that if you put money in, you would get 20 to 25 percent of those returns and some of those returns would be used for humanitarian or ecclesiastical projects, that many of the victims could say what those who could build homes or orphanages in third world countries looked like, “said Tyler Hatcher, Chargé d’Affaires, IRS-Criminal Investigation. Former Rescue Army leader to plead guilty to federal child pornography charges



Peachey claimed to be a pastor, but during the trial, prosecutors say the scheme was not Christian and no money went to those projects. The money was poured through Norway. “Often the opinion of criminals is that we can not get there, we have no investigative authority; we can not return the money; “We can not talk to witnesses and in fact it is not,” said Hatcher. One of the silver coins bought with the money of the victims

A pallet full of silver coins is seized Courtesy photos: IRS-CI The defendants bought $ 2.8 million in silver coins, which were found on pallets inside this house in Norway. The jury voted that all coins and the house would be confiscated for the return of the victims to the scheme. The house where silver coins were found in Norway. This house was seized for return in this case. Photo courtesy: IRS-CI “Unfortunately in these cases, it is usually the penny per dollar,” Hatcher said. Oslo airport bills also show how fraudsters spent the money “A large part of these funds were used by the defendants. “They would use these for personal travel,” Hatcher said. Authorities say the men used religion as a way to seduce their victims. But the promise of a 20 to 25 percent return on investment and the promise that investors could solve their humanitarian project should have raised red flags. Another person accused in the scheme, Frederik Arias, fled the country. He is a former Arizona detective and is listed as one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives. Lorin Rosier from Norway claims to be the bishop of an international Christian charity. Authorities say he is in hiding and want to bring him to South Dakota for trial. Peachey and Winer are scheduled to be sentenced in February.

