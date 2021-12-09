International study supports dupilumab for tr

A new medication has been added to treatment options for children with moderate to severe asthma. In a late-stage clinical trial, the biological agent dupilumab reduced the rate of severe asthma attacks and improved lung function and asthma control for children ages 6 to 11 years.

Findings of the Liberty Asthma VOYAGE Multicenter International Trial, reported December 9 at New England Journal of Medicine, supported the approval of dupilumab for the treatment of moderate to severe asthma in this age group by the Food and Drug Administration in October.

“This is a really important breakthrough for children with moderate to severe asthma and their families,” he said. Leonard Bacharier, MD, an asthma specialist at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. at Vanderbilt and the chief international investigator for the trial.

Asthma – a condition that affects the airways of the lungs and makes breathing difficult – is the most common chronic childhood disorder, affecting more than 5 million children under the age of 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a leading cause of hospitalization for children and children with moderate to severe asthma may have reduced lung function and be at greater risk for adult lung disease, said Bacharier, who holds chairman Janie Robinson and John Moore Lee in Pediatrics. at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

“As asthma gets worse, the burden becomes significant, affecting the child and the whole family,” he said. “While we have very good asthma therapies available, none of them are perfect at eliminating severe irritations.”

Dupilumab, a monoclonal antibody aimed at type 2 inflammation, has been approved for the treatment of asthma in adults and adolescents for several years. Based on established safety and efficacy, investigators conducted a phase 3 clinical trial in 408 children between the ages of 6 and 11 who had moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma.

Children were randomized to receive a subcutaneous injection of dupilumab or placebo in addition to their standard therapy every two weeks for one year. Neither investigators nor participants knew who received active treatment versus placebo (double blind test design).

Most of the children in the test had markers of type 2 inflammation, namely elevated levels of immune cells called eosinophils and / or high levels of nitric oxide in the exhaled air. In patients with these markers, dupilumab significantly reduced the rate of severe exacerbations – symptoms requiring systemic steroid treatment, needing urgent care or hospitalization – by almost 60%.

In addition, dupilumab improved lung function, measured by forced extraction, and improved asthma control, assessed with standardized questionnaires administered by trained interviewers.

“This is the first study of its kind in children ages 6 to 11 that has shown that a biological improves asthma exacerbations, lung function and asthma control,” Bacharier said. “We were not surprised because dupilumab was very effective in clinical trials in adults and adolescents, but we were pleased with the results and the hope they bring to their children and families.”

Dupilumab was not effective for the small number of children in the trial who did not have evidence of type 2 inflammation, in line with expectations, he added.

Evidence showed that dupilumab was safe. Some children taking the active drug had elevated blood eosinophil levels or mild but manageable parasitic infections (type 2 immunity fights parasites), but very few participants had to discontinue dupilumab due to side effects.

Patients on the VOYAGE trial were invited to join a one-year extended trial with all participants taking dupilumab. The extension test will focus on long-term efficiency and safety; the results should be available by mid-2022.

Although two other biologic drugs aimed at type 2 inflammation have been approved to treat asthma in children, neither has demonstrated improvements in the three major clinical points – asthma exacerbations, lung function, and asthma control – in a clinical trial. controlled, said Bacharier.

Bacharier plans to explore the potential of dupilumab to modify the development of asthma. “Can we use this agent earlier in life to change the way the disease develops?” “I think this is the other frontier,” he said.

Bacharier is also a co-investigator of Correct network (Accurate Severe Asthma Interventions), a network funded by the National Institutes of Health that is testing new asthma therapies in patients with very severe asthma.

Liberty Asthma Trial VOYAGE (NCT02948959) was supported by Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, manufacturers of dupilumab. Dupilumab is also FDA approved for atopic dermatitis and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.