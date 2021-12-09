Ukrainian commanders say a Russian invasion would defeat them

KYIV, Ukraine On the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Ukrainian Armed Forces this week, the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, wore a helmet and jacket to visit the trenches and announced with great fanfare the delivery of new tanks, armored vehicles and ships in the Front Line Units engaged in fighting Russian forces and Kremlin-backed separatists.

While weapons systems can help maintain equality in the slow-running war of aggression that has prevailed for years, neither they nor anything else the Ukrainian military can gather now would be enough to repel the full Russian attack that Ukrainian and Western Moscow officials seem to be preparing. With nearly 100,000 troops now gathered across Ukraine’s eastern, northern and southern borders and more on the streets, even Ukrainian officials responsible for defending their country acknowledge that without a significant influx of resources, their forces have little chance.

Unfortunately, Ukraine must be objective at this stage, said General Kyrylo O. Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service. There are not enough military resources to repel a full-scale attack from Russia if it starts without the support of Western forces.

General Budanov described his nightmare vision of a Russian invasion that would begin with airstrikes and missile strikes initially aimed at ammunition depots and trenches. Very soon, he said, the Ukrainian army will be incompetent, its leadership will not be able to coordinate defense and supply the front. After that, he said, the responsibility would fall on front-line commanders to continue the fight alone.