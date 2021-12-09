International
Ukrainian commanders say a Russian invasion would defeat them
KYIV, Ukraine On the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Ukrainian Armed Forces this week, the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, wore a helmet and jacket to visit the trenches and announced with great fanfare the delivery of new tanks, armored vehicles and ships in the Front Line Units engaged in fighting Russian forces and Kremlin-backed separatists.
While weapons systems can help maintain equality in the slow-running war of aggression that has prevailed for years, neither they nor anything else the Ukrainian military can gather now would be enough to repel the full Russian attack that Ukrainian and Western Moscow officials seem to be preparing. With nearly 100,000 troops now gathered across Ukraine’s eastern, northern and southern borders and more on the streets, even Ukrainian officials responsible for defending their country acknowledge that without a significant influx of resources, their forces have little chance.
Unfortunately, Ukraine must be objective at this stage, said General Kyrylo O. Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service. There are not enough military resources to repel a full-scale attack from Russia if it starts without the support of Western forces.
General Budanov described his nightmare vision of a Russian invasion that would begin with airstrikes and missile strikes initially aimed at ammunition depots and trenches. Very soon, he said, the Ukrainian army will be incompetent, its leadership will not be able to coordinate defense and supply the front. After that, he said, the responsibility would fall on front-line commanders to continue the fight alone.
They will stay until there are bullets, General Budanov said. They will be able to use what they have in their hands, but trust me without distributing reserves, there is no army in the world that can stand.
While Russia may be preparing militarily to launch an invasion of Ukraine in early January or February, Ukraine and the Western intelligence services say there is no indication that Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has decided whether to do so. In a video call with President Biden on Tuesday, Mr Putin dismissed concerns about a troop gathering on the border with Ukraine, blaming the United States and NATO, which he accused of threatening Russia’s security by backing the military. Ukrainian with weapons and training.
Russian troops are on their territory, an adviser to Mr Putin, Yuri V. Ushakov, told a news conference after the presidents spoke. They do not threaten anyone.
However, the accumulation of troops and heavy weapons at the border has forced Ukrainian officials to face some difficult truths in recent weeks. The American intelligence community has estimated that Russia has drawn up plans for an offensive involving 175,000 troops.
Ukraine has just a few more soldiers and officers enrolled in its entire army, according to the Ministry of Defense. It is occupied by land, sea and air, with only about 200 aircraft in its Air Force, including means of transport, less than the number of fighter jets Russia has already deployed on the Ukrainian border.
Russian forces include submarines and frigates ready for battle in the Black Sea armed with cruise missiles, and ground-based units equipped with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, while Ukraine lacks serious missile defense systems. Russian missiles could destroy a significant portion of the Ukrainian army in less than an hour, said Robert Lee, a U.S. Marine Corps and Ph.D. candidate at Kings College London, who is a Russian military expert.
If Russia really wants to unleash its conventional capabilities, they could inflict massive damage in a very short period of time, Mr Lee said. They can destroy the Ukrainian army in the east very quickly, within the first 30-40 minutes.
The Ukrainian army is not what it used to be. In 2014, Russian elite troops were able to capture the entire Crimean peninsula in southern Ukraine without firing a single shot. When Russian-backed separatists invaded part of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, Ukraine had to rely on voluntary brigades of people who took up arms, with little or no military training, to help defeat the insurgency.
But the Ukrainian army returned with claws, fighting the separatists in a stalemate and ending more serious hostilities. It did so with the help of Western allies. The United States alone has provided $ 2.5 billion in military assistance, which includes high-tech surveillance and communications equipment and drones. In November, the United States delivered about 88 tons of ammunition, part ea $ 60 million military aid package promised by the Biden administration.
On Wednesday, President Biden ruled out the deployment of US forces in Ukraine to deter Russia. But there are more than 150 U.S. military advisers in Ukraine, a combination of U.S. Special Forces and National Guard, currently the Florida National Guard 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, according to two U.S. Department of Defense officials. , who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues. troop deployments. About a dozen other NATO countries also have military advisers in Ukraine now, officials said.
Under the Trump administration, Ukrainians were given Javelin anti-tank missiles for the first time. Ukrainian forces have so far refrained from shooting Javelins on the battlefield, in part out of a desire to avoid antagonizing the Kremlin.
The Biden administration has continued to supply them, sending a new cache of missiles in October. John F. Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman, said Wednesday that there were no conditions or restrictions imposed on Javelins other than that Ukrainian forces use them responsibly and in self-defense.
In one interview for Radio Liberty this month, General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, commander of the Joint Operational Forces fighting the separatists, said the Javelins had already been deployed to military units in eastern Ukraine. A senior Ukrainian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military issues, confirmed that Javelin missiles had been deployed to front-line military units a month earlier but had not yet been fired into battle.
The Javelins are there and if our enemies use tanks, they will be used, the official said.
The Biden administration has remained unclear about how it could otherwise have come to Ukraine’s defense in the event of an invasion.
Understand the rising tensions over Ukraine
In his video conversation with Mr. Putin on Tuesday, President Biden looked his counterpart in the eye and warned that the United States would go beyond the economic sanctions imposed on Russia after the invasion of Crimea in 2014 if Mr. Putin decides to order military action. on an account of Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser. What those sentences might be was left unclear, though few expect the United States to deliver substantial military assistance beyond what has already been provided.
The lack of strong engagement from Western Ukrainian supporters is a source of concern for Ukrainian officials.
They have to decide, either they have been allies as they claim and in that case the allies help each other or they have to say that is not exactly the case, said General Budanov, the chief of military intelligence. If the civilized world wants to avoid catastrophe and this will be a catastrophe for all, we need military technical support now, not tomorrow, not the day after tomorrow, not in the year. Now.
Those who understand that such a level of support is unlikely, have begun to speak in black about the popular armed resistance against any Russian occupation. In an interview, General Pavlyuk noted that Ukraine had up to half a million people with military experience. If the West does not come to Ukraine’s aid, he said, start a partisan war.
Eight years have passed and there are many people with military experience who are trained with weapons in hand to fight, he said.
A senior Ukrainian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that if all else fails, the military will simply open up arms depots and allow the Ukrainian people to get everything they need to protect themselves and their families.
Eric Schmitt contributed to reporting from Washington.
