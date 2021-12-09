International
What do the data on the supply and demand for vaccines in the most vulnerable countries show?
The discovery of the Omicron variant has brought renewed attention and a new urgency to the worldwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign, which experts say remains one of the most powerful tools available to us when it comes to preventing dangerous new variants. .
Most affluent countries have vaccinated a significant portion of their population and rapidly transitioned to the booster dose phase. But a year after the global spread of vaccines, the gap between vaccination levels in high- and low-income countries is bigger than ever.
Poorly vaccinated countries face several challenges. At the beginning of the presentation process, some countries were unable to provide sufficient doses to vaccinate their residents and many still face shortages. In others, the offer is only part of the story. An analysis of available data from the New York Times highlights places where infrastructure problems and the level of public willingness to be vaccinated can pose greater barriers than supply.
Which countries have used the highest percentage of doses delivered to them?
Sources: Dose data submitted by Airfinity; data on the dose administered by Our World in data.
Note: Data as of December 2, 2021, when the global average vaccination rate was 45 percent. The circles are sized according to the population of the country. Figures marked with an asterisk * were calculated using an administered dose number that was last reported more than two weeks ago. Countries that have not reported dose data in the last 30 days have not been reported.
Some countries that have below-average vaccination rates are using most of the vaccine doses they have on hand, and some do not. Most countries with high vaccination rates have used most of the doses given; they are grouped on the right side of the graph above.
If a country uses most of the available doses but still has a low vaccination rate, this is a sign of a supply problem, experts say: The country is not getting enough doses to immunize its ready population . These places fall further to the right of the vaccination section below the graph average.
If a country with a low vaccination rate is using a smaller proportion of the doses it has on hand, this suggests that demand in the country is weak, experts say, or that it lacks the infrastructure to deliver the vaccines. These are places that fall further to the left.
There may be various reasons for low vaccine intake, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety. The most obvious is just the lack of doses, and this would be represented by those countries that use everything they take.
Part of the available doses used in the least vaccinated countries
Vaccination rate countries below the global average are shown.
100 doses are given per 100 persons
50
10
Low-income countries
Low middle income countries
Sources: Dose data submitted by Airfinity; dose data administered by Our World in data.
Note: Data as of December 2, 2021, when the global average vaccination rate was 45 percent. The asterisk * figures were last reported more than two weeks ago. Countries that have not reported dose data in the last 30 days have not been reported.
Unequal distribution
In the early days of the pandemic, when drugmakers were just beginning to develop vaccines, richer countries were able to pre-order enough to cover their population several times, while others had difficulty securing any doses.
Now, experts say these early purchases have led to persistent gaps in vaccination rates.
In terms of equity, things are worse than six months ago as we see inequalities in vaccine purchases translate into inequalities in vaccination coverage, said Andrea Taylor, a Duke University researcher who has studied purchase agreements.
The richest countries the start of vaccination has kept them at the top
The circles are sized according to the population of the country.
Income group
Low
Lower middle
Upper middle
Up
Sources: Vaccination data from local governments through Our World in Data; income classifications and gross domestic product data from the World Bank.
The asterisk * figures were last reported more than two weeks ago.
The richest countries, including the United States, have donated more than 700 million doses to lower-income countries, according to UNICEF. Experts say donations are essential for improving worldwide vaccination rates and slowing down the evolution of the coronavirus and, on the other hand, new variants, which can cause outbreaks even in highly vaccinated populations.
We are entering a third calendar year of Covid-led lock-in and reopening cycles, driven primarily by regular and predictable emergence of new variants, said Benjamin Schreiber, UNICEF Global Immunization Program Deputy Chief it. The longer the virus continues to spread uncontrollably, the higher the risk of developing more deadly or contagious variants. Vaccine equality is not charity; is an epidemiological necessity.
What hesitation looks like
Poor demand simply means that people in a given country who have good access to vaccines are not showing up to be vaccinated. Experts say the reasons people have for refusing a stroke vary greatly around the world.
Every country and every community has its own issues and there is no single approach that suits everyone, Mr Schreiber said.
For some, reluctance has less to do with distrust of vaccines than distrust of their governments, said Kaveh Khoshnood, an epidemiologist at Yale University.
There are places around the world where people just do not trust their government, he said, because governments sometimes lie, they are not transparent, they do not really share information with the general public.
Others may be more skeptical about where their vaccines come from, such as those who only have access to vaccines from China, said Dr. Khoshnood. The population may be somewhat hesitant or reluctant or not fully trust the Chinese vaccine because they do not think there is enough information out there about efficacy, he said.
Conversion of doses to immunizations
It is also possible for a country to have strong demand and adequate supply, but struggle to give those doses to the population due to transportation constraints, cold chain storage and other logistical problems, said Bill Moss, director of the International Center for Vaccine Access at Johns Hopkins University.
In countries with large rural populations, the success of spreading a vaccine may come down to the number of people available to be vaccinated. In other words, human infrastructure, said Dr. Sheela Shenoi, an infectious disease specialist at Yale University.
Similar to what we have experienced here in the US, any health care delivery system will depend on the number and types of individuals capable of providing services, she said. Even if there is a supply of vaccine, if you do not have people to provide that supply, it will not succeed.
