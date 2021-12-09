Biden rallies global democracies while the US hits hard





WASHINGTON A few days before President Bidens Democracy Summit, a virtual meeting of more than 100 countries that opened Thursday morning, the Chinese foreign ministry released a stinging report on the US democratic system. The shooting and farce shooting on Capitol Hill have completely revealed what lies beneath the stunning view of American-style democracy, says the Chinese report, citing the January 6 riots. In a country where money decides everything, the report says, a deep-rooted political paralysis makes governance impossible. A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman gave a similarly contemptuous tone in late November. The United States claims the right to decide who deserves to be called a democracy and who does not, said spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. according to Tass, the state news agency. It certainly seems cynical. I would say it looks pathetic, given the state of democracy and human rights in the United States and the West in general. A harsh reaction from authoritarian governments that were not invited to a summit to uphold democratic values ​​is not at all surprising.

But US officials also acknowledge that American democracy is strained by political polarization, racial injustice and strife, suffrage restrictions and internal extremism, among others. Some activists are urging Mr. Biden to pay more attention to the problems in the country before focusing abroad. You can not try to export and defend democracy globally when you can not defend it domestically, said Cliff Albright, co-founder and CEO of the Black Voters Matter Fund, a progressive nonprofit group in Atlanta. You can not be a global firefighter when your home is on fire. This tension will emerge during the two-day virtual gathering of leaders from model democracies like Germany, Japan and Sweden in mixed record countries like Georgia, Nigeria and Pakistan. The meeting, which also includes journalists, civil society activists and business leaders, is intended to be a forum for democracies to exchange ideas and criticism, U.S. officials say. Participants will also work on political reform, corruption, human rights and other issues. The United States is clearly going through a difficult problem now, said Michael J. Abramowitz, president of Freedom House, a non-partisan group committed to human rights and democracy. The United States was ranked 50th in Freedom Houses the annual index of global freedom, he said. Last month, the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance placed the United States on its list of backward democracies. Internal shortcomings should not prevent the United States from promoting its core values ​​where authoritarianism and populism have gained traction in recent years, Mr. Abramowitz said, while doing so humbly.

Without the commitment and leadership of the United States, the cause of democracy will not advance, he said. Who else will do it? Understand the US Capitol riots On January 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol. In his introductory speech, Mr. Biden said the world is at a turning point in the controversy between democracy and autocracy. He added that his administration will work with Congress to invest in democratic resilience overseas. The choices we make, in my opinion, at the moment will radically determine the direction our world will take in the next decade, he said. According to the White House, Mr. Bidens’s new initiative will invest about $ 424 million to support independent overseas media, fight corruption, assist activists, advance technology, and defend fair elections. Mr Biden has also vowed to show that the US system is superior to more centralized models, such as China, which spark little controversy. Administration officials say they face the challenge but have no illusions about their domestic problems. We are approaching this week with humility and confidence, Uzra Zeya, Undersecretary for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights, told reporters at the State Department on Tuesday.

She added: Humility in what we want to hear and learn and not avoid our shortcomings; confidence in our ongoing efforts for a more perfect union; and our assurance that, by working together, democracies can and will provide for the citizens of the world, despite the crude agreement that autocrats and authoritarians strive to sell.

But others warned against shifting the spotlight overseas while the problems were at home. Federal authorities have said violent domestic extremists continue to be encouraged by false claims about the 2020 election. Former President Donald J. Trump is fighting in court to block the release of documents required by a Congressional committee investigating the attack. the crowd at the Capitol. And Republicans have approved voting restrictions in 19 states this year. While Mr. Biden has called the protection of the right to vote an urgent priority, many of his supporters complain that federal legislation to strengthen voting rights, standardize basic election rules, and illegal fraud has not advanced in Congress. A White House fact sheet issued ahead of the summit cited the approval of his bipartisan infrastructure plan as a striking example of a functioning democracy. But Marc H. Morial, president and chief executive of the National Urban League, said more action was needed on the internal threats to democracy. He called the summit a missed opportunity. You can not separate what is happening globally with what is happening in the United States, Mr. Morial said. Understand the executive privilege application in January. investigation Card 1 of 8 A key issue still unproven. Donald Trump’s power as former president to keep information secret from the White House has become a central issue in the House of Representatives investigation into the Jan. 6 riots in the Capitol. In the midst of an effort by Mr. Trump to keep secret the personal data and indictment of Stephen K. Bannon for contempt of Congress, here is a division of executive privilege: What is executive privilege? It is a power claimed by presidents under the Constitution to prevent the other two branches of government from accessing certain information of the internal executive branch, particularly confidential communications involving the president or between his senior aides. What does Trumps claim? Former President Trump has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the disclosure of White House files related to his actions and communications about the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. He argues that these issues should remain secret as a matter of executive privilege. Is the claim to Trump privilege valid? The constitutional line between the president’s secret powers and the investigative authority of Congress is unclear. Although a judge rejected Mr. Trumps’ offer to keep his documents secret, the case is likely to be finally settled by the Supreme Court. Is executive privilege an absolute power? Jo. Even a legitimate claim to executive privilege may not always prevail in court. During the Watergate scandal in 1974, The Supreme Court upheld an orderasking President Richard M. Nixon to return his Oval Office tapes. Can former presidents be called to executive privilege? Yes, but courts can view their claims with less respect than those of current presidents. In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled that Nixon could make a claim for executive privilege even though he was out of office, although the court eventually ruled against him in this case. Is Steve Bannon covered by executive privilege? This is unclear. Mr. Bannons’s case could raise the new legal question of whether the claim to executive privilege could extend to communications between a president and an informal adviser outside the government. What is the contempt of Congress? It is an imposed sanction against people who oppose congressional calls. Congress may refer citations of contempt to the Department of Justice and seek criminal charges. Mr Bannon has been indicted on negligence charges for refusing to comply with a summons seeking documents and evidence. The Biden administration could also use the summit to set long-term plans for working with other countries facing similar threats to democracy, said Rachel Kleinfeld, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a research institute in Washington. For example, officials could devise strategies for ways to crack down on American extremist groups that make more and more connections overseas, she said. American democracy at home and global democracy abroad urgently need strategy, improvement, because both are facing a rapid recession, Ms. Kleinfeld said. But a summit is not a strategy. In fact, a summit has been a distraction.

Internal affairs are not the only possible source of embarrassment in dating, which there will be sessions with heads of state and more than a dozen events. The administration has also faced questions about its invitation criteria. Critics have questioned the involvement of countries like the Philippines, which the State Department has convicted of extrajudicial killings, and Pakistan, which the United States has accused of enforced disappearances by the government or its agents; torture; and cases of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment by the government. Freedom House found that Georgia was affected by the influence of the oligarchs on its politics and news media, and that Nigeria, Africa’s largest democracy, had endemic corruption and allowed harassment and arrests of journalists. I would not have organized a party this way, Ms. Kleinfeld said of the spacious guest tent. Hungary and Turkey, which are members of NATO, were not invited; nor some other countries that identify as democracies but that have data of oppression. Singapore was also left out, though Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled there this year to promote its relationship with the United States as an ally in the South China Sea. The decision not to invite powerful democracies like Singapore and Bhutan underscores that democracy is in the eye of the beholder, said Curtis S. Chin, a former US ambassador to the Asian Development Bank. Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were also not invited. Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said this week that invitations should not be treated as a seal of approval for their approach to democracy.

This is an opportunity, again, not to celebrate everything we have done for democracy, whether for the United States or all of these countries, and to call it a day, she said. It is an opportunity to keep trying to do better. Michael Wines contributed to reporting.

