Genomic sequencing is essential in the battle against coronavirus. These places do well





When viruses spread through populations, they change. Most mutations do not significantly change the behavior of a virus, but some can be disturbing. Genomic sequencing involves decoding the genetic material of a virus to detect mutations and determine what effect they may have on the virus – for example, whether they can make it more contagious or more dangerous in terms of the severity of the disease. that can cause.

The process is performed in the laboratory, separately from coronavirus testing. It can take anywhere from a few hours to a few weeks – and each site has a different approach.

Worldwide ranking efforts leave a lot of room for improvement, but the discovery of the Omicron variant from South Africa is an example of how focused efforts can make a big difference.

“[The identification of Omicron] stresses the importance and ongoing need for SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance and access to relevant samples to do so, “said Sharon Peacock, a professor of Public Health and Microbiology at Cambridge University, adding that the African Ministry of Health of the South and its scientists “should be applauded in their reaction, their science and in sounding the alarm to the world.” In the last 30 days – during which Omicron came to the forefront of global attention – less than a third of countries and territories listed cases to identify how the virus has changed over time, according to CNN analysis of data reported in the global science initiative. GISAID. Nearly a third of the 241 countries and territories traced by Gisaid failed to list more than 100 samples during the pandemic. Last month, when the Omicron variant became the latest worrying variant, only a dozen countries performed the sequence for more than 5% of their Covid-19 cases. They were Denmark, Bahrain, Israel, Cambodia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Luxembourg, Senegal, Aruba, New Zealand and Botswana. Another 63 countries listed a small number of cases last month, but more than 100 others who had done so earlier during the pandemic reported no sequence in the past month. However, the numbers do not tell the whole story. Some countries have been able to list the large size of their cases because their overall infection rates are not very high. This was the case in Denmark, Bahrain and Israel, for example, who are currently not experiencing large increases in cases. The UK stands out as the only country that has a high caseload and is still able to list a high proportion of its samples – 13% in the past month and on average during the pandemic. The US lags behind with only 2.6% of cases ranked in the last 30 days and 4% overall, according to the database. Even a small ranking can be helpful. South Africa, for example, ranked only 0.3% of its cases last month and 0.8% of cases overall during the course of the pandemic. However, the country’s health ministry and its scientists focused their efforts where it mattered. When they noticed that Covid-19 cases began to grow at a much higher rate in Gauteng province compared to the rest of the country, they targeted the samples listed there – and in doing so identified the new variant.

