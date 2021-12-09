Bondi Noahs’s backpack closed for fear of Covid as NSW reports 420 cases | Sydney





A backyard guesthouse on Bondi Beach in Sydney has been closed for the second time for fear of a Covid explosion. It is not yet known how many people were staying at the Noahs Backpackers hostel or whether the Omicron strain of the virus was present. A New South Wales police spokesman confirmed that NSW Health had sought police assistance at the hostel. Officers were at the scene Thursday night with the building surrounded by police tape. The inn on the eastern outskirts of Sydney was the site of a former one Fear of Covid in April 2020. It was forced to be temporarily closed after people were seen gathered on a balcony allegedly ignoring mandates of social distancing. Noahs describes himself as the largest backpack accommodation in Bondi Beach. Thursday’s block comes after New South Wales registered 420 local Covid cases, the highest number since October. Eight of the new cases were the Omicron variant, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the type in the state to 42. Health authorities are concerned that the number of cases will continue to rise due to the broadcast in the festive season celebrations. A trivial night at a Sydney pub has sparked a new set of cases, with 44 clients testing positive for the virus after attending the famous Oxford Tavern in Petersham on November 30th. Authorities are also concerned about 140 passengers departing for a cruise in Sydney Harbor on Friday night, which has so far resulted in five cases of the Omicron variant. NSW Deputy Chief Health Officer Marianne Gale said more infections are expected. Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning The people who participated in each country are close contacts and must abide by the rules of testing and isolation. NSW Health has also issued an alarm for a nightclub in Bayron Bay where thousands of teens are celebrating school. NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet is looking for confidence, hope and optimism ahead of most of the social distancing restrictions that end in the middle of next week. From December 15, density limits will be lifted, QR checks will only be required in high-risk locations, and masks will only need to be worn on public transport, airports and airplanes. NSW now has 93% of adults fully vaccinated just two percentage points less than the target set by state health chief Dr Kerry Chant. with the Australian Associated Press

