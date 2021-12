Jimmy Lai among three Hong Kong pro-democracy activists convicted of vigilance in Tiananmen | Hong Kong

Imprisoned Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was among three pro-democracy activists convicted of participating in a banned vigil in Tiananmen as the prosecution of many activists reached a conclusion. Lai, the 74-year-old owner of the now-closed pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, pleaded guilty to illegal gathering charges Thursday along with former journalist Gwyneth Ho and prominent rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung. Authorities charged more than two dozen pro-democracy politicians and activists with a vigil last year, which commemorated the victims of Beijing’s deadly 1989 coup. The trio were the only ones to challenge their charges in court, meaning they were the last to make their decision. The District Court in Hong Kong convicted them of charges, including inciting and participating in an unauthorized assembly. In practical terms, beliefs make little difference. Lai, Chow and Ho are among dozens of activists already behind bars facing separate prosecutions under a stringent national security law Beijing imposed in Hong Kong following large and often violent pro-democracy protests two years ago. But their pursuit is the latest illustration of how the gap between Hong Kong and the mainland has narrowed, where authorities have long sought to erase Tiananmen’s official memories and records. For three decades, the annual candlelight vigil on June 4 in Hong Kong would draw tens of thousands of people, who – with their slogans for democracy and the end of one-party rule in China – became a symbol of happy political freedoms. In city. But Hong Kong authorities have stopped the last two vigils citing both the coronavirus pandemic and security fears. This year, Beijing made it clear it would no longer tolerate Tiananmen commemorations in Hong Kong or Macau, the only two places within China where public commemorations can be held. Numerous organizers of the annual vigil, including Chow, were charged with the national security crime of overthrow, while a June 4 museum they ran was closed by authorities and his exhibits removed. Illegal assembly prosecutions have been launched against activists who took part in both the 2020 vigils and this year banned in Tiananmen. Earlier, 16 politicians and activists, including prominent activist Joshua Wong, were sentenced to 6 to 10 months in prison for their vigilante roles, with some suspended sentences.

