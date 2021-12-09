Johnson cheated ethics adviser on apartment renovation money, report suggests | Conservatives

New questions have been raised about Boris Johnson if he cheated on his ethics adviser after the Conservative party was fined 17,800 for serious donation reporting failures related to funding the downsizing of the Downing Street apartment.

After an eight-month investigation by the Election Commission, which regulates political party revenues and expenditures, it found that the Conservatives had not reported a donation of 52,801.

Labor has written to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone, urging her to open a personal inquiry into Johnson over the donations. Stone has sanctioning powers, including the ability to suspend an MP, which could lead to a withdrawal petition and a possible second choice.

The money for the renovation came from conservative colleague David Brownlow, through his company Huntswood Associates Ltd. They were used to cover the costs of large and costly alterations to the apartment above No. 11 where Johnson, his wife, Carrie, and their children live. .

The commission’s report also suggests that Johnson knew about the Brownlow donation earlier than he had previously told Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministerial interests, who conducted an inquiry into the donations.

Geidt released Johnson for violating the ministerial code in May 2021.

At the time, Geidt wrote that for the credibility of this investigation he had checked the claim that Johnson knew nothing about the payments made for the apartment by others. Geidt said the prime minister confirmed that he knew nothing about such payments until shortly before media reports in February 2021.

However, the commission report makes it clear that on 23 June 2020 Johnson offered Brownlow the role of chairman of the Downing Street Trust and on 29 November sent Brownlow a message on WhatsApp asking him to authorize further renovation work on the apartment.

Downing Street claimed there was no discrepancy between Geidt’s reports and the Electoral Commission, as Johnson only knew that Brownlow was arranging donations to pay for the renovation work, not that Brownlow was the primary donor himself.

Brownlow was brought in in a confidential manner after being named head of blind faith in June 2020, Johnsons spokesman said.

Although the prime minister and Lord Brownlow had some limited contact over the next three months, the data show no evidence that the prime minister was informed by Lord Brownlow that he personally had paid the total cost, he said.

The spokesman declined to explain why some payments for the flat, including one out of 59,000, were cited in the new report, but were not apparently stated by Johnson, saying it was for the most part an issue for Conservative headquarters.

He added: The Prime Minister has acted at all times according to the rules. He has made every necessary statement.

Saying Johnson had full confidence in Geidt, the spokesman declined to say whether Geidt had seen the messages to Brownlow before writing his report.

In a new letter to Stone on Thursday, Angela Rayner wrote to request an immediate investigation into the prime minister’s behavior in the scandal.

The Labor deputy wrote: It is clear that the prime minister deceived the public, along with the independent adviser, when he told Lord Geidt during his investigation that he was unaware of Lord Brownlow’s donations until February 2021.

The commission found that the Conservatives declared a $ 15,000 donation from the Brownlows firm for an event, the remaining funds were not reported to the commission and were incorrectly described in internal records, according to a report released Thursday.

The party had claimed the amount was the repayment of a loan and not a donation, and Johnsons’s spokesmen insisted that Johnson had personally settled the bill.

The commission believed, however, there were reasonable grounds to suspect a breach had been committed and sent legal notices to the party, the cabinet office and Brownlow for evidence. Receipts, bank statements, credit card receipts, as well as letters, meeting minutes and WhatsApp messages were submitted.

Conservative treasurer Alan Mabbutt disagreed with a personal interview.

While there is an annual public grant of 30,000 available for Downing Street works, Johnson wanted to spend more money on his apartment in the weeks following his landslide victory in the general election.

Brownlow approached to lead a trust using anonymous donations. In June, when the blockage began to ease, the renovation was already underway.

The Cabinet Office agreed to pay the additional costs from three bills totaling 52,801, then be reimbursed by the Conservatives on the basis of building a trust.

About a month later, on August 6, the party reimbursed the government. In September, the supplier then billed the cabinet office for another 12,967, which were sent first to Brownlow and then to Conservative headquarters (CCHQ).

The following month, Brownlow confirmed in a landmark email that he would make a donation of $ 15,000 and $ 52,801.72 to cover payments the party has made on behalf of the soon-to-be-formed Downing Street Trust, of which I am chairman. . On the same day, October 19, he also paid supplier 12,967 for the invoice received in September.

When a new party employee raised questions about 52,801 who were treated as a refund fund and not as a donation, they were told by a senior fundraising officer, do not worry.

Further payments made by Brownlow directly to the supplier included 33,484 on December 18 and 13,295 on February 12, 2021, bringing the total amount paid by him and his firm to 112,549 for the conservators and supplier.

The following month, Johnson paid 112,549 suppliers himself, so the supplier returned the funds he had received from Brownlow and the Cabinet Office.

How Johnson paid the bill remains unknown, as the commission said: Any payment between the prime minister and the supplier is outside the scope of our investigation.

A Conservative party spokesman said they were considering appealing the decision and dismissing the errors as a technical breach of reporting requirements.

They added: We have been in constant contact with the Election Commission regarding this issue and have sought their advice on how the transaction should be reported since it was made.