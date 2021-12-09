Deep-sea mining could push hundreds of species to extinction, researchers warn | Deep sea mining





Nearly two-thirds of hundreds of deep-sea mollusk species are at risk of extinction, according to a new study that rings another alarm bell on the impact on seabed extraction biodiversity. The research, led by the University of Queens at Belfast, has led to the addition of 184 species of mollusks living around hydrothermal vents. Global Red List of Threatened Species, drafted by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). While the researchers studied only mollusks that were endemic to canals (hot springs on the ocean floor), they said they would expect similar extinction risks for crustaceans or any other canal-dependent species. More than 80% of the oceans remain unclear, unexplored and unexplored, and there is growing opposition to deep-sea mining by governments, civil society groups and scientists, who say biodiversity loss is inevitable and it is likely to be permanent if it persists. . Snails found on the Chamorro Sea near the Mariana Canal in the Pacific Ocean. Parts of the figure look blurry due to the hot water from the hydrothermal vent. Photo: NOAA The species we studied are extremely dependent on the unique ecosystem of hydrothermal channels for their survival, said Elin Thomas, lead researcher. If deep-sea mining companies want all the metals that form in the ventilation ducts, they will remove all the habitat from where the aeration species come from. But the species has nowhere else to go. The International Seabed Authority (ISA), a UN body, is meeting in Kingston, Jamaica, to agree on a roadmap for finalizing regulations by July 2023 that would allow the development of underwater mines of cobalt, nickel and other metals. There are at least 600 known hydrothermal vents worldwide, at depths of 2,000-4,000 meters, and each is approximately one-third the size of a football field. They act like natural hydraulic systems, transporting heat and chemicals from the Earth’s interior to massive geysers and also help regulate ocean chemistry. In doing so, large and valuable mineral deposits accumulate in cracks. The heat from them, in the otherwise cold seabed, makes them biodiversity hotspots, similar to coral reefs or tropical rainforests. The paper was published in Limits in Marine Science and supported by the Irish Maritime Institute. The scientists examined the regulatory framework and objectives of regional management in each country, as well as mining exploration licenses. Of the 184 species assessed, 62% are listed as endangered, highly in the territorial waters of countries that have granted offshore mining licenses, such as Japan and Papua New Guinea. Only 25 species are fully protected from deep-sea mining by local conservation measures, both in the Azores and Mexico. The threat of extinction was worst in the Indian Ocean, where each species was listed as endangered and 60% as critically endangered, and where many mining exploration licenses were issued by the ISA.

