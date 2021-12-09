Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, announce the birth of their second child





In the midst of one of the most politically dangerous weeks of Boris Johnsons’s term, the British prime minister’s office said Thursday that his wife, Carrie Johnson, had given birth to the couple’s second child. Mr. Johnsons’s office did not provide further details. The British Press Association reported a spokeswoman for the couple said that was a girl and that both mother and daughter are very well. Ms. Johnson announced the pregnancy in July in an Instagram post. At the time, she also revealed she had had an abortion earlier in the year, according to the BBC. Mrs. Johnson, 33, a former communications chief for Mr. Johnsons Conservative Party, had their first child, a son named Wilfred, in April 2020. At the time, Mr. Johnson faced a number of challenges, including the growing death toll in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic and its confrontation with Covid-19, when he was one of the first world leaders to prove positive.

Even their second child, whose name was not immediately disclosed, came as the prime minister could use some goodwill. His party was in crisis after its staff were accused this week of organizing an office party in December 2020, when such celebrations were banned under government-imposed restrictions on the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Mr. Johnson introduced a new large set of restrictions to combat the spread of the Omicron variant. The new rules in England will require people to wear face masks in cinemas, theaters and many other indoor venues, and show vaccination proof to enter nightclubs and large venues. Workers were asked to work from home if possible. The exact number of children with fathers by Mr Johnson, 57, has long been a mystery in British politics, as the prime minister has long refused to say. Mr. Johnson had four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, with whom he was married for 25 years. Amid constant questions about having at least one child from an extramarital affair, he said in an interview in September with the NBCs Today show that he had six children, which would make the child born this week at least the seventh.

