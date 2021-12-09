Ontario sees 1,290 new COVID-19 cases as science chart recommends rapid weekly tests in schools

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s health chief medical officer, is scheduled to hold a 15:00 ET conference on the COVID-19 situation in the province. You will be able to see it directly in this story.

Ontario’s expert advisory group on COVID-19 is recommending that health officials conduct rapid voluntary testing in settings such as schools and workplaces in areas that reach a certain level of infection.

The suggestion comes after the province reported 1,290 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most in a single day since May 24, nearly six and a half months ago.

The seven-day average of daily cases has climbed to 1,055, an increase of 24 percent compared to the same time last week.

At the last conference published this morning, the scientific table advised that public health units or neighborhoods where new cases of COVID-19 are close to 35 per 100,000 people per week and where there is steady exponential growth, perform weekly voluntary check-ups of people unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. in primary schools.

The group said health officials in those areas could also deploy rapid antigen tests in workplaces and crowded environments.

If new daily cases approach 175 per 100,000 people per week in a health unit or area, however, “weekly testing is likely to not be frequent enough to reduce the spread effectively,” the scientific table said. In that case, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people should undergo rapid tests two to three times a week, he said.

He added that public health units in that situation may also want to watch voluntary testing of fully vaccinated persons on the same frequency.

The review noted the high accuracy of rapid antigen testing in detecting the delta variant, which currently accounts for the majority of cases in Ontario. He did not examine the use of such tests to detect the new, potentially dangerous variant of omicron, of which there are currently dozens of confirmed cases in the province.

People infected with the delta variant reach a maximum viral load earlier than previous variants, often before symptoms appear, the document said. This is what makes the variant more contagious than those that came out before, but also what makes rapid antigen tests more accurate in detecting it, the scientific table said.

“Rapid antigen tests can help disrupt the transmission chain by quickly identifying infectious cases of COVID-19, leading to rapid isolation of the infected person,” the group said.

Rapid antigen tests can also be a valuable alternative to individual isolation after exposure in schools. Implement voluntary “test to stay” protocols where exposed students stay in school as long as daily tests are negative for SARS -CoV-2, can help prevent insulation damage without increased transmission. “

The scientific table said it considers rapid testing in primary schools a priority as students under 12 in the province are not yet fully vaccinated. But he added that Ontario could use rapid testing in “many ways” to curb the spread of the virus.

The group’s latest advice comes as calls continue to grow for faster testing ahead of the holiday season.

Several jobs in the province offer quick tests for their employees, and the government has said children in publicly funded schools will take each of five tests to do at home during the December holidays.

The tests, which give results in about 15 minutes, are also available for a cost of up to $ 40 at some pharmacies for travel and other asymptomatic uses.

Critics have argued that making the tests more accessible and free for everyone to use would help prevent growing infections, especially during the December holidays. In a statement in response to the science board conference, the health ministry said 75 per cent of school boards have taken the tests, with the rest expected to arrive in the coming days.

The statement said the province had distributed more than 34 million rapid tests as of Monday and placed more than one million at workplaces, hospitals and other collection facilities each week.

He also noted that an initiative announced on November 18 will see asymptomatic Ontarians be able to access quick free tests on pop-up sites in “high-traffic public spaces, such as shopping malls, sales facilities. retail, holiday markets and transit centers “.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Doug Ford defended his government’s approach to COVID-19 testing.

“We’re covering the range to make sure people get the test,” Ford said during an unrelated announcement in Peterborough. “We have a plan, it is a strong plan and we will make sure that we continue to implement that pandemic plan.”

New level of 280 explosions in schools

The province on Thursday reported a new pandemic level of 280 school-related COVID outbreaks. About 255 of these blasts are in elementary schools, also a new high level.

During the third wave of the spring pandemic, school-related outbreaks peaked at 264 on April 14, two days after the province announced it would close schools in a bid to improve virus transmission.

In recent weeks, schools have been the setting for most of the COVID-19 outbreaks in Ontario. In this context, an outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases in students, staff or visitors where at least one of the infections has an epidemiological link, meaning that the case has been transmitted within the school, not in the wider community. .

As of Wednesday, 25 percent of children ages five to 11 had received their first vaccine. Meanwhile, more than 86 percent of eligible Ontarians aged 12 and over have taken two doses.

While cases continue to increase rapidly in many parts of the province, the burden of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has also continued to increase, albeit much more slowly.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 309 people with COVID in hospitals on Wednesday, up from 333 the day before but from 291 last Thursday.

Of those currently in hospital, 155 were being treated in intensive care.

The Ontario Scientific Advisory Board predicted in its latest modeling, published Tuesday, that the province could see between 250 and 400 COVID patients in the ICU by the end of January, depending on the pace of vaccinations.

In response, the government said the health care system could “safely admit” about 300 COVID patients to the ICU without having to postpone other urgent care.

The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of 10 other people with COVID-19 today, bringing the official number to 10,054.