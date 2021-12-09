Nearly 100 former British Council staff remain in hiding in Afghanistan | Afghanistan

Nearly 100 former British Council staff hired to teach British values ​​and English remain hidden in Afghanistan as they have so far been denied the right to come to the UK by officials.

Their problem has been taken up by Joseph Seaton, the former British manager of the British Council on Afghanistan, and his deputy director, who has written to key cabinet members in a bid to win their support.

Staff applied to come to the UK under the Afghanistan (Arab) Relocation and Relief Policy government, set up earlier this year, but Seaton says their applications remain unprocessed and unanswered months after their submission. He acted as English manager of the British Council in Kabul and was deputy director from 2016-2020.

He told the Guardian: “These people are living in constant fear for their lives. They were contracted under a British government-funded scheme to teach English teachers the British values ​​of diversity, inclusion and equality, values ​​opposed by the Taliban. They were always told they were British government employees.

In an email he sent to the prime minister shortly after the fall of Kabul in September, he warned Boris Johnson: Many of them have had the Taliban visit their homes, or the homes of their relatives, asking questions and threatening. Many have had to relocate while others live in hiding.

He added in the note, which was also distributed to other cabinet ministers: Teachers worked in visible and conspicuous roles. Many of them are women and all represented the British Council and promoted the UK language, culture and values. They are now targets of persecution and it is certainly the responsibility of the UK government to ensure that they are relocated to the UK as soon as possible. While I (and others) continue to urge them not to seek publicity or judge the media, in case they become even more targeted, their plight should nevertheless be highlighted to them with the greatest power and influence.

He said other British Council staff of up to 30 who had been employed at the Kabul headquarters inside the British embassy had been relocated during June, July and August, but those working on the ground outside the main office were excluded. He said they had the same employment contract and working in the external sector were more exposed than those at the head office.

He said: “While they have been repeatedly told that the British Council, the Foreign Office and the Department of Defense are doing everything they can to move their issues forward, there has been no progress on their cases in the last three months. As former BC staff, they are all suitable for the Arab, but everyone is still awaiting approval and relocation.

With each passing day, the level of threat increases, and yet no progress is made and no explanations are given for the endless reception and silence from the Arab. They all urgently need the approval of their applications in the Arab and their confirmed, formalized and planned relocation process.

One of the former British Council employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: I have the Taliban wherever we live. We must continue to change our identity and move our home. We have no job, no income, no prospect of escaping.

We were told not to publish our case, but we have no choice as no one listens to us or seems to care. What I did in teaching was very public on social media, so they will look for me. I do not understand why we did not enter the Arab scheme in the first place.

Seaton said he had never received any response beyond an acknowledgment from Downing Street, but after the intervention of Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat’s office and the chairman of the selected Home Affairs Committee, Foreign Minister Lord Ahmad sent what appeared to be was a largely pro-forma letter setting out Arab rules.

Ahmad added: Tracing and providing support to individuals remains our top priority in order to focus our efforts on supporting those in need, we have put significant additional resources into this.

The volume of cases we are dealing with remains very high and therefore the FCDO will not provide individual updates as it will reduce our ability to continue with the task of bringing those in need to safety.