Brexit would be better for workers in the UK, Boris Johnson promised. But will he do it? | The economy of concerts

European Commissions plans to protect people in precarious jobs in the concert economy may be the most ambitious extension of workers’ rights by Brussels since Britain left the EU.

If approved, the plans would mean that concert economy companies, such as Uber and Deliveroo, would have to treat workers as minimum wage earners (where they exist), pay for sick leave, vacation and more insurance. good of accidents, unless they can prove that the drivers and couriers were indeed self-employed.

Workers would also receive greater protection against algorithmic management, which would mean that they could not be denied work or fired by a machine whose code is secretly wrapped.

The British government will have no hand in making these rules nor any obligation to enforce them. That, after all, was the Brexit point. However, British policymakers and firms operating in the UK may find it difficult to avoid gravitational pull from Brussels.

EU law only applies to 450 million people in the 27 member states, but its effects could be felt much more widely, as global companies adopt EU rules throughout their business to cut costs or avoid complexity. The so-called The Brussels effect can be seen in the scope of EU data protection rules as well as standards for chemicals, machinery and food safety.

Nicolas Schmit, the EU Commissioner for the Jobs, suggested that the same effect could be applied to the recent concert economy plan. This standard will not only affect the 27 member states and platforms operating in the 27 member states, but will probably also become a kind of standard that will be applied in other countries or even parts of the world, he told the Guardian.

This trial may be too early to call. About 500 economic concert companies are active in the EU. They will probably respond in different ways to EU legislation, which has yet to be adopted in the complex monthly negotiations between EU ministers and MEPs.

Some firms may choose to treat concert workers as employees, as does the Dutch company Just Eat, or pursue the Danish cleaning company Hilfr, which offers employee status to those who have worked more than 100 hours on the platform. saj. Others may seek to tailor their business model or leave a site altogether if they see no way to be profitable.

In the UK concert economy, companies have to respond to court decisions and not new legislation. A landmark ruling by the Supreme Court earlier this year designated Uber executives as workers eligible for the minimum wage and holiday pay. The category of worker, distinct from employed and self-employed, is defined in the 1996 Employment Rights Act.

George Maier, an expert on concert economics at the London School of Economics, said companies had sought to take advantage of uncertainties in a law written for the pre-internet era. At the moment it seems as if concert workers, who often come from some of the most disadvantaged backgrounds, are left to bear the costs associated with fighting for their fundamental rights in court. This should not happen.

Boris Johnson was elected in 2019 with a manifesto promise to introduce measures to protect low-wage workers and the concert economy, an idea expanded in Queens speech that year with a promise to bring forward a project- employment law that would protect and improve workers. rights as the UK leaves the EU, making Britain the best place in the world to work.

Nearly two years after that speech, no employment bill has been published by the government.

While the pandemic has knocked many plans off course, there is also an unresolved debate about what Brexit really means. When he tried to pass his EU withdrawal law through the Municipality in October 2019, the Prime Minister expressed his commitment to the highest possible standards for workers’ rights, saying that whatever the EU comes up with, we can conform and pass it into the law of this country.

The feeling he expressed that day is by no means shared across the entire government. In a little-noticed speech at the Center for Political Studies last month, Brexit minister David Frost threw his weight behind an economy with low taxes and light regulation on a different path from the EU. “If after Brexit all we do is import the European social model, we will not succeed,” he said.

The latest EU proposal will increase pressure on the government to deliver on its promise of stronger employment rights, following a pandemic that exposed addiction to low-wage workers in care homes, supermarkets, vans and bicycles.

The EU proposals will undoubtedly help to inform and inspire unions in the UK, said Tim Sharp at the Trade Union Congress. This is a government that came to power after Brexit saying it would protect and improve workers’ rights. I think if workers in the European Union are seen to be gaining rights and having power, then workers here would expect the same.

A spokesman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “The UK has one of the best data on workers’ rights in the world going further than the EU in many areas and we believe the current status framework employment in the UK strikes the right balance between the necessary flexibility of our economy and protection for workers.