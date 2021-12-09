US seeks to tighten sanctions on Iran as nuclear talks resume in Vienna

A U.S. delegation, including the top official in the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, will travel to the UAE next week, a Treasury Department spokesman confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

As originally reported by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed by a Treasury spokesman, officials will warn banks and companies that do not comply with sanctions that they could face punitive action if they do not start enforcing it.

The move to tighten sanctions on Iran follows public pessimistic assessments by US and European officials about the prospects for nuclear talks with Iran following the end of the final round on Friday.

The seventh round of talks resumed Thursday, and U.S. special envoy to Iran Rob Malley and his team will join the talks over the weekend, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday.