Progress has stalled on measures to protect children and young people, says Manitoba lawyer

Manitoba’s Advocate for Children and Youth says work to implement dozens of recommendations to protect the province’s youth is almost halted.

In the annual compliance report, released Thursday, Acting Children Advocate Ainsley Krone says four of the 51 recommendations made from 2018 to 2020 have been fully implemented.

The report acknowledges that the COVID-19 pandemic has improved public services worldwide, which has meant that attention to chronic issues, such as infant mortality and the mental health of children and young people, has shifted to the urgent needs of all Manitobans.

However, Krone is urging the province to prioritize “actions and investments in efforts to address preventable infant deaths and mental health issues of children and young people”.

The latter, in particular, is essential to the future recovery and well-being of Manitobans youth, Krone said.

The Manitoba Advocate is mandated by the Advocate for Children and Youth Act to monitor the implementation of recommendations included in investigations and special reports on serious injury or death of children.

Since the announcement of the act in 2018, the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth has published 10 special reports with a total of 69 recommendations. Recommendations issued in 2021 were not included in the current assessment because less than six months had elapsed since they were made.

Of the 51 examined, two were fully rated consistent both by Manitoba Justice in a report last year, leaving 49 unresolved.

Two other recommendations were addressed during the period covered by the current assessment, June 2020 to May 2021, leaving 47 still unresolved.

The two recently completed ones, both addressed by the Minister of Education, focused on bullying and the promotion of mental health in schools.

“The provincial government has demonstrated substantial action towards implementation in less than half of them [the] recommendations, “the report says, with many departments saying their resources were reallocated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This suggests that the government is relying on the children of Manitoba to wait until the pandemic is behind us before making the necessary changes to other service systems. When it comes to baby safety, access to education, care for the ability to “Mental health support, substance abuse treatment and more, these needs can no longer wait to be addressed,” the report said.

The needs of children and young people must become a higher priority in our province.

Education remains the most compliant of all government departments at 75 percent, the report says.

Health and elderly care is at least compliant with only 25 percent. This assessment is related to the lack of action of recommendations to prevent sleep-related infant deaths, the report says.

“Child mortality reviews and investigations as well as the advocacy services program in my office continue to identify significant gaps for children and young people living with mental health disorders and substance use in Manitoba,” Krone said in the report.

Although Manitoba Justice dealt with two recommendations in 2020, it has not done much since then, leaving it with a 45 per cent compliance rate, the report says.

Krone said that the start of work on the Youth Justice Review, which was announced in 2019, is a positive step, but that there is a lack of movement problems around separation and isolation in juvenile detention facilities.

Full MACY compliance reportcan be read here.