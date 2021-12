Rare example of Roman cross discovered in the UK

The skeleton of a man with a heel nail was discovered in Fenstanton, Cambridgeshire, East Anglia, by experts from Archeology of Albion , was unveiled on Wednesday.

The archeological team made the discovery during the excavation of a roadside settlement in 2017, in Fenstanton, which is located on Via Devana, a road that connects the Roman cities of Cambridge and Godmanchester.

There are several Iron Age sites in the area, but this settlement, which covers at least 6 acres, is thought to be a later Roman enterprise along the road, formed in the first century or early second century AD, said the experts.

Experts discovered five small cemeteries and several isolated graves, containing a total of 48 individuals.

Among the Roman tombs in the country, archaeologists discovered the skeleton of a man, between the ages of 25 and 35, with a nail in the heel. Twelve nails were found around the skeleton, which experts say was placed on a board or beer – however, the 13th passed horizontally through the man’s right heel bone. The man’s lower legs showed signs of thinning, possibly caused by infection, inflammation, or irritation from the ligament or cuff. “It seems incredible that the nail may have been accidentally stuck in the bone during the construction of the wooden support on which the body was placed – in fact, there are even signs of a shallow second hole suggesting an unsuccessful first attempt to pierced the bone, ”the archaeologists explained in a press release. “While this can not be taken as incontrovertible evidence that man was crucified, it seems the only credible explanation – making it by far the fourth example ever recorded worldwide through archaeological evidence,” they said. Unusual burial There was only one other example of a nail that survived through the bones, experts from Albion Archeology said. This was at Giv’at ha-Mivtar in North Jerusalem during construction work in 1968. Skeletons with a similar hole were discovered in Gavello in Italy and in Mendes in Egypt, but without a nail in place and doubts as to what the holes were like. formed. “Crossing was relatively common in Roman times, but victims were often tied to the cross rather than nailed, and if nails were used, then it was routine to remove them later,” they added. “The wonderful thing about this skeleton is not that the man was crucified, but that his body was returned after death and given an official burial along with the others, leaving us with this extremely rare testimony of what had happened to him. “ Excavation of the settlement also revealed fences, away from household buildings. One of the closures contained large numbers of animal bones, suggesting a large-scale industrial operation in which cattle bones were separated for marrow and fat for the production of soap or fat for candles.

