UK agrees on world comprehensive digital trade deal with Singapore
- Secretary of International Trade secures agreement in principle on a digital trade agreement with Singapore
- The Digital Economy Agreement – the most comprehensive digital commerce agreement in the world – will benefit from our strengths as the world’s second largest exporter of services and a major digital hub
- More opportunities for UK firms to target advanced, tech-savvy and rapidly expanding markets in Asia
The UK has secured today (Thursday, December 9th) an agreement in principle with Singapore for a Digital Economy Agreement (DEA) that will cut costs, cut red tape and pave the way for a new era of trade .
It is the first digitally focused trade agreement ever signed by a European nation. This comprehensive digital trade agreement was agreed in record time by International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Singapore Minister for Trade Relations S. Iswaran after just six months of negotiations.
The DEA will take our $ 16 billion trade relationship with Singapore to the next level by 2020 by repairing outdated trade rules affecting exporters of goods and services, making it easier for business in the UK to target opportunities emerging both in Singapore and in lucrative Asian markets.
One third of our exports to Singapore have already been delivered digitally, including finance, advertising and engineering, and this agreement will create new opportunities to expand digital commerce. Utility companies will be the big winners, from financial and telecommunications giants like Standard Chartered or BT Group to software companies like Wales-based Awen Collective.
The deal will boost a sector that adds $ 151 billion to the economy and boosts wages, with workers in the digital economy earning about 50% more than the UK average. UK-based tech unicorns are being created at a rate of almost one per week and more will now be able to follow in the footsteps of British companies like Revolut, Darktrace and Checkout.com, which are already booming in Singapore.
Exporters of goods will also benefit from the simplification of difficult border processes. Time-consuming and costly documents can be replaced with electronic signatures, electronic contracts and electronic invoices with greater confidence.
Singapore is a gateway to the wider Indo-Pacific region and DEA will support our bid to join Singapore and 10 other nations in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Membership would mean access to a $ 8.4 trillion free trade area with great business opportunities in the UK.
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:
This latest deal with Singapore connects two of the most dynamic high-tech hubs in the world and plays with our strengths as pioneers in digital commerce. Negotiated in just six months, it is the first digital trade agreement ever signed by a European nation and will cut red tape, cut costs and support well-paid jobs across the UK.
Digital commerce is creating a new global economy, but it is still largely driven by old-fashioned rules dating back to the digital revolution of the last 20 years. We were using our independent trade policy to reach innovative agreements that update these rules for the digital age and link UK businesses to the world’s largest and fastest growing markets.
The DEA is the latest and most ambitious digital commerce victory following new deals with Japan, Australia and New Zealand that all contain advanced digital chapters. Under the UK Presidency, the G7 countries agreed on the Innovative Digital Commerce Principles in October, which will help modernize trade and spread the benefits of technology more widely.
The Singapore DEA will review the trade rules so that they are tailored to UK business. Benefits with a wide range include better data flows, stronger cyber security and closer links between the two high-tech hubs and services.
Data flows are essential for digital services: in 2019, 86% of global financial services exports to the UK were delivered digitally, as were 84% of our global exports of telecommunications, computer services and information. The agreement promotes the protection of personal data and blocks free and reliable cross-border data flows, enabling everything from more efficient production and supply chains to more reliable infrastructure and effective maintenance of jet engines. Companies in the UK will not have to pay for expensive data storage and processing in Singapore to do business there.
The agreement creates a new partnership with Singapore to build increasingly strong cyber security protections against attacks by private operators or hostile states, which are a growing threat to individuals and businesses. Companies like Coventrys CyberOwl and Caerphilly-based Awen Collective have been established in Singapore and are poised to be at the forefront of protecting critical national infrastructure and businesses against cyber risks, fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing and organized crime.
DEA connects two of the most dynamic high-tech and service centers in the world, opening a 6,000-mile trade highway between the UK and Asia. Relying on the success of the Fintech Bridge MB-Singapore, it will enable future growth sectors such as fintech and lawtech to benefit from deep cooperation with another advanced economy, strengthening the UK’s position as a world leader in these areas.
Andy Burwell, Director of CBI International, said:
It is extremely promising to see the UK accept its first digital trade agreement with Singapore. This agreement will help to unlock digital commerce and support the key industries of the future, promoting competition, jobs and the UK’s global growth.
The services will support the UK’s economic growth and consequently the UK’s ambitions for global Britain. Enabling digital exports in its broadest sense, and most importantly, free data flow, is integral. This agreement is only the starting point for what can be achieved through global cooperation in the digital field.
Julian David, CEO, techUK, said:
We welcome the Digital Economy Agreement with Singapore, which comes at the end of a successful year for the UK’s leadership in this area, with CEPA UK-Japan, agreements in principle with Australia and New Zealand, and the Principles of Trade G7 Digital.
Given Singapore’s long standing as one of the most innovative countries in digital commerce policy, this agreement provides a strong platform for meaningful bilateral cooperation in technology and digital, allowing us to build common approaches to emerging issues. This is exciting news for the technology sector and the wider utility economy, and techUK is looking forward to helping implement this agreement.
Clare Francis, Regional Director, Customer Coverage in Europe, Standard Chartered, said:
The UK continues to show its leadership in global trade by becoming the first European country to agree on a Digital Economy Agreement with Singapore. A modern digital commerce deal will help facilitate trade growth for digital services, as well as support digital platforms that make global commodity trading faster, more transparent, and more secure.
Standard Chartered has funded trade between the UK and Singapore for over 160 years and we continue to see great potential in strengthening this historic and strategic relationship by further helping businesses trade using digital technology.
