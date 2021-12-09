Government faces Conservative revolt over C Bovid plan measures | Conservatives

Downing Street is facing a damaging revolt over restrictions planned for Covid after dozens of conservative supporters threatened to rebel or angrily abstain over proposed new rules and Boris Johnsons’s treatment of the Christmas holiday scandal.

With at least 30 Conservative MPs already expected to vote against regulations on masks, work passports and vaccines, and many more now vowing to stay out of Tuesday’s vote, the prime minister could be left to rely on Labor support for to win.

Whips will do a lot of work this weekend, a Conservative MP. It all has to do with preserving PM rashes.

Johnson is battling the aftermath from days of successive revelations about a festive gathering within number 10 amid Covid Harsh rules last December. An investigation into the reports has been expanded to look at other alleged events, including what Johnson is believed to have attended.

Announcing the hastily reviewed review Wednesday after public outrage over a video showing Downing Street staff joking about the supposed December 18 holiday last year, Johnson initially said he would only review that event.

However, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis, addressing lawmakers Thursday, said the investigation led by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case will also consider another party on Downing Street on November 27 last year, such as reportedly at a departure event at which Johnson spoke and one at the Department of Education on Dec. 10.

of Terms of reference for the process, published later in the day, he added: Where there are credible allegations about other rallies, these can be investigated.

Ministers and officials are expected to co-operate with the investigation, he said. Casi and his team will determine the need for any disciplinary action, or whether possible violations of the law should be referred to the police.

Shortly after the review was announced, Johnson announced that he was introducing tougher restrictions on Plan B Covid for England due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, a move that some speculated was partly planned to divert attention from the parties, but that MPs conservatives say he has it instead. magnified their annoyance and frustration.

The possible point of contention will be next Tuesday, when MPs will vote on the restrictions, covering an extension of the mandatory wearing of masks, tips for working from home and, more controversially, the introduction of Covid status certificates as a condition for entering such places. as nightclubs and football fields.

or BBC report said at least 22 Conservative MPs had already said they would vote against the rules, with a dozen others expressing caution. One supporter said they also expected a large number of others to decide not to vote. What seems exactly is unclear, but it is unlikely to be a good day for the government, they warned.

Up to a quarter of private parliamentary secretaries, the lowest-ranking ministerial aides, are believed to be seeking official permission to lose the vote, allowing them to avoid backing the plan without having to resign, but whips are refusing.

Many MPs seem to want to campaign in the North Shropshire primary that day, a supporter said. A senior MP said they believed they had already lost [their] chair and so felt ungovernable.

The situation at the back desks is really angry, said another supporter. It will be a pretty big rebellion. I think the government will only achieve this with Labor votes. It’s a bit like Theresa May ’s Brexit days, where I never wanted to go back.

Feelings of dissatisfaction combined with both the change in Covid rules and anger over the illegal Christmas holidays, they said. It’s us that gets the angry emails they say about the Downing Street holidays. They were the ones who took him by the neck. So you are much less willing to save the boss, especially with unforced errors.

People are much more forgiving if it is a single issue. When we, the pillar bearers, have marched up and down the hill once too much, it is not morally favorable.

The new Covid rules will be introduced in the coming days, with the extension of the mandatory use of masks to include facilities such as theaters and cinemas starting Friday. While this is before the Commons vote, the regulations can be amended immediately and passed by MPs retrospectively.

In an apparent effort to help get Conservative MPs, Downing Street insisted Johnson was not advocating possible mandatory vaccinations when he told a news conference Wednesday that there might come a time to have a conversation about more ways to Fight Covid |

Johnson was simply making a broader point about intending to continue developing further mitigation measures against the coronavirus, his spokesman said.